Tipp footballers travel to Wexford next Sunday for rescheduled game

Action from the Tipp vs Sligo AFL tie st FBD Semple Stadium on Saturday
The original fixture was called off due to the condition of the pitch
Fresh from their victory over Sligo in the Allianz National Football League at FBD Semple Stadium on Saturday evening last, the Tipperary footballers will pack their bags for a trip to Wexford next weekend for the rescheduled game.
The original game was called off due to pich conditions two weekends ago, but a window of opportunity sees the game being fixed for the same venue next Sundya with a 2:00pm throw-in time.
Tipp Manager David Power will be hoping that his charges can follow up their very solid win over Sligo with another good performance which could yield a second pair of points in the campaign, having endured two losses previously.
