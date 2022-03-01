Eight nominations announced for Fethard Sports Achievement Award for February

Liz Lalor (centre) is just one of the eight nominations for the February Award in the Butler's Bar Fethard Sport Awards. The winner will be announced on Friday night next.
The Butlers Bar Fethard Sports Achievement Awards, which were relaunched recently, have now announced their nominations for the February 2022 award.
The winner/s will be announced on Friday night next at 10 o’clock in Butlers Bar.
The eight nominations for achievements in the past month are as follows:
Aine Connolly. First ever representative from Patrician/Presentation at the inter schools equestrian championships where she performed admirably.
Patrician/ Presentation Boys Junior Volleyball team. Advanced to the next stage of the competition with victories over Portlaoise CBS and Kilkenny City Vocational.
Patrician/Presentation U/19 Boys soccer team. They have advanced to the next round of the Schools FAI shield competition by beating St Ailbe’s from Tipperary town.
Patrician/Presentation Camogie. Very successful recent blitz by beating Roscrea, Killenaule and Comeragh College.
Patrician/ Presentation Junior girls volleyball team. Winners against Presentation Kilkenny and in doing so advanced to the next phase.
Patrician/ Presentation Junior ladies soccer team. Beat Cahir College to move to the next round of the schools competition.
Michaela Lawrence. Celebrated her Irish U/17 ladies soccer call up with a brilliant goal against Switzerland.
Liz Lalor. Broke the Irish Point To Point female winners total record when her mount "Road To Return" won her 110th.
Protest in support of the Ukrainian community in Cahir over the weekend as Russia continues invasion
Cashel Arts Festival held some of its events on the Plaza in Main Street, above. Now it's asking for your support for Ukraine
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.