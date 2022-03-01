Tipperary Soccer: St Nicholas shock St Michael's in Tipperary Cup

TIPPERARY CUP (Round 2)

St Nicholas 3 – 2 St Michael’s B

Second Division side St Nicholas pulled off the result of the round in the Munster Junior Cup when they came from behind to knock out near neighbours St Michael’s in their derby cup game on Sunday. After a very even opening half hour, the First Division side opened the scoring in the 33rd minute when a beautifully weighted cross by Cian O’Dwyer was put into the net by a tidy Shane Neville finish.

But the home side struck back within three minutes when Eoin O’Riordan found himself in acres of space in the Michael’s area and he buried his effort in the net.

This was how the game went to the break, and the hosts raced out of the blocks in the second period, hitting the front just three minutes in when their pressure caused chaos in the Michael’s defence and they gave away an own goal.

‘Nicks’ were rampant now and they forced in a third minutes later through Anthony Spillane to give themselves a two-goal cushion. But that lasted for just seven minutes as the visitors hit back once again courtesy of a Liam McGrath penalty kick.

After that it was a backs to the wall effort by St Nicholas, whose cause became even more difficult ten minutes from time when they had a player sent off, but they prevailed, to great relief.