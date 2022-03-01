Search

01 Mar 2022

Tipperary Soccer: St Nicholas shock St Michael's in Tipperary Cup

Tipperary Soccer: St Nicholas shock St Michael's in Tipperary Cup

St Nicholas FC (File Photo)

Reporter:

Reporter

01 Mar 2022 6:30 PM

Email:

News@nationalist.ie

TIPPERARY CUP (Round 2)

St Nicholas 3 – 2 St Michael’s B

Second Division side St Nicholas pulled off the result of the round in the Munster Junior Cup when they came from behind to knock out near neighbours St Michael’s in their derby cup game on Sunday. After a very even opening half hour, the First Division side opened the scoring in the 33rd minute when a beautifully weighted cross by Cian O’Dwyer was put into the net by a tidy Shane Neville finish.
But the home side struck back within three minutes when Eoin O’Riordan found himself in acres of space in the Michael’s area and he buried his effort in the net.
This was how the game went to the break, and the hosts raced out of the blocks in the second period, hitting the front just three minutes in when their pressure caused chaos in the Michael’s defence and they gave away an own goal.
‘Nicks’ were rampant now and they forced in a third minutes later through Anthony Spillane to give themselves a two-goal cushion. But that lasted for just seven minutes as the visitors hit back once again courtesy of a Liam McGrath penalty kick.
After that it was a backs to the wall effort by St Nicholas, whose cause became even more difficult ten minutes from time when they had a player sent off, but they prevailed, to great relief.

Tipperary GAA Club's jackpot heads over the border to Limerick

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media