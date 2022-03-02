All-Ireland winner tips Waterford hurlers to beat Tipperary in Walsh Park

Limerick All-Ireland winner Shane Dowling thinks it won’t be an easy task for Tipperary to travel to Walsh Park and beat Waterford in Sunday's Allianz National Hurling League game (1.45pm).

The counties will face each other only a matter of weeks before they meet in the Munster championship at the same venue on Easter Sunday, April 17.

He said: “Liam Cahill’s remarks after their win over Laois were very interesting. He said they are very intent in making the ground a fortress this year and considering they are going to have a few home games in the championship, they are not going to want Tipperary to go down there and get a win.

“It’s funny because Waterford went up to Antrim last weekend and only for a last-minute penalty save by the Waterford goalkeeper Antrim would have won that game. But going up to Antrim is never an easy thing to do. The Dubs only got out of jail up there too.

“I think it will be a different ball game for Waterford this weekend when they are back at home.

"Tipperary were much better in the last fifteen minutes of their game against Dublin, especially when the two McGraths game on the pitch. They seemed to have a lot more balance. They will want to get two points, but it’s not going to be an easy task.

“It’s a Waterford win for me. The main reason being is that I have mental image of Liam Cahill really driving home that they don’t want to lose at home. That is something that they are really going to go after.

"Did they underperform last weekend or were Antrim really good? That’s the question, but Liam will want to get a good performance in and keep a good record on home soil.”

Shane Dowling was speaking exclusively to BoyleSports’ Leon Blanche.