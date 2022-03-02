Tipperary Road Runners Spring League was great fun and sport

Best Male and Female Improvers in the recent Carrick-on-Suir Road Runners AC Spring League were Lisa Keane and Bill Keane, who were presented with their prizes by PJ Guinan, Guinan’s SuperValu
The annual Carrick-on-Suir AC Road Runners Guinan’s SuperValu Spring League was a great success and concluded on Tuesday of last week.
Thanks to Guinan’s SuperValu Carrick-on-Suir for supporting and sponsoring the prizes, James Sullivan for providing a room for registration and our club committee members for organising and managing the eight-week spring league.
The weekly predict your time 4k event had run every Tuesday night at Lower Ballylynch for eight weeks, with prize giving at the Nano Nagle Centre on the final night.
Well done to the following category winners who were presented with their prizes by PJ Guinan of Guinan’s SuperValu -
first place team of Colin Drohan, Eugene O’Keeffe and Barry Drohan.
Second place team of Yvonne Walsh, Caroline O’Neill and Bridget Walsh.
Third place team of Deirdre Power, Conor Power and Mags Power.
Best Male and Female Improvers, Lisa Keane and Bill Keane.
Best Male and Female Predictor, Michael Freaney and Mary Molloy.
The first placed team in the Carrick-on-Suir Road Runners AC Spring League consisted of Colin Drohan, Eugene O’Keeffe and Barry Drohan, seen here being presented with their prizes by PJ Guinan, Guinan’s SuperValu, Carrick-on-Suir
Cahir is readying itself for the upcoming visit of the Royals. It will be an ideal opportunity to show off the beautiful town to the world.
Fr Enda Brady from St John the Baptist Church, Cashel, blessed the hotel at its opening on Tuesday. Pictured are some of the new staff and management of the Cashel Palace Hotel PICTURE: DENIS VAHEY
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.