02 Mar 2022

Tipperary Road Runners Spring League was great fun and sport

Best Male and Female Improvers in the recent Carrick-on-Suir Road Runners AC Spring League were Lisa Keane and Bill Keane, who were presented with their prizes by PJ Guinan, Guinan’s SuperValu

02 Mar 2022 9:30 PM

News@nationalist.ie

The annual Carrick-on-Suir AC Road Runners Guinan’s SuperValu Spring League was a great success and concluded on Tuesday of last week.
Thanks to Guinan’s SuperValu Carrick-on-Suir for supporting and sponsoring the prizes, James Sullivan for providing a room for registration and our club committee members for organising and managing the eight-week spring league.
The weekly predict your time 4k event had run every Tuesday night at Lower Ballylynch for eight weeks, with prize giving at the Nano Nagle Centre on the final night.

Team gold for Carrick-on-Suir athletes in Tipperary novice road championships


Well done to the following category winners who were presented with their prizes by PJ Guinan of Guinan’s SuperValu -
first place team of Colin Drohan, Eugene O’Keeffe and Barry Drohan.
Second place team of Yvonne Walsh, Caroline O’Neill and Bridget Walsh.
Third place team of Deirdre Power, Conor Power and Mags Power.
Best Male and Female Improvers, Lisa Keane and Bill Keane.
Best Male and Female Predictor, Michael Freaney and Mary Molloy.

The first placed team in the Carrick-on-Suir Road Runners AC Spring League consisted of Colin Drohan, Eugene O’Keeffe and Barry Drohan, seen here being presented with their prizes by PJ Guinan, Guinan’s SuperValu, Carrick-on-Suir

