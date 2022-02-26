Team gold for Carrick-on-Suir athletes in Tipperary novice road championships

County Novice Road Championships

The Tipperary County Novice Road Championships took place at Moyne on Sunday last.

The race went ahead in very windy and wet weather, so windy that the rain met the ground horizontal, with a strong head wind for a mile between the 3k and 5k markers of the course, providing an extra challenge for all runners.

Our club had five athletes competing the men’s 6k. Our first home was Aaron O’Donnell in second place and winning silver. Dermot Gorman was in third place winning bronze, both followed with fine running by Patrick Roche in 7th place, Keith Fraher in 14th place and Eugene O’Keeffe in 16th place.

Our first four places gave Carrick-on-Suir AC a total of 26 points and winning the Danny Butler Perpetual Memorial Cup with 26 points to spare.

Goal Mile, Carrick-on- Suir, Carrick-on-Suir AC Road Runners

Carrick Road Runners held their 15th annual GOAL Mile on Christmas morning . It was great to be back out once again after a long two years.

We would like to say a big thank you to Santa and our friends of Carrick Road Runners. Without you none of it would happen.

The generosity of the people of Carrick-on-Suir and surrounding area is to be commended. This year you donated €5,746.70. This includes our mile on Christmas Day, our street collection and online donations and it brings our total over the years to €82,044.70.

We hope you are all having a healthy and happy 2022 and we are looking forward to doing it all again next Christmas.