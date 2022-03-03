Tipperary Rugby: Kilfeacle Under 14s come out on top against Clanwilliam

Kilfeacle RFC got to a great start last weekend
Under 14s win first leg of local derby!
Clanwilliam RFC 5 Kilfeacle RFC 20
Kilfeacle & District RFC's under 14s’ East Munster semi-final first leg was away to Clanwilliam.
It was a very tight first half, with Kilfeacle exerting some early dominance but failing to capitalise. It was only midway through the opening half that Kilfeacle made the breakthrough, with Evan Burke breaking from inside his own half to score a fantastic try.
Five minutes later Clanwilliam hit back with a well-worked try of their own to make it 5-5.
In the last play of the half DJ Leopold ploughed through some hard tackles and ran from just inside his own half to score another fantastic try to make it 10-5.
The second half was mostly one way traffic, with Kilfeacle dominating. Kilfeacle’s third try came from some excellent play by Cathal O’Meara to bring the score to 15 -5 .
The try of the game came after some excellent back line play and a beautiful wrap around move by Lewie Cavanagh that set Cathal O’Meara up for his second try.
In all it was a fantastic team performance from 1 to 20 and a well-deserved victory, which sets us up well for the home return leg.
