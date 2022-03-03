Search

03 Mar 2022

Tipperary Rugby: Kilfeacle Under 14s come out on top against Clanwilliam

Tipperary rugby club to host tag rugby festival to honour memory of founding member

Kilfeacle RFC got to a great start last weekend

Reporter:

Reporter

03 Mar 2022 8:00 AM

Email:

News@nationalist.ie

Under 14s win first leg of local derby!

Clanwilliam RFC 5 Kilfeacle RFC 20


Kilfeacle & District RFC's under 14s’ East Munster semi-final first leg was away to Clanwilliam.
It was a very tight first half, with Kilfeacle exerting some early dominance but failing to capitalise. It was only midway through the opening half that Kilfeacle made the breakthrough, with Evan Burke breaking from inside his own half to score a fantastic try.
Five minutes later Clanwilliam hit back with a well-worked try of their own to make it 5-5.
In the last play of the half DJ Leopold ploughed through some hard tackles and ran from just inside his own half to score another fantastic try to make it 10-5.
The second half was mostly one way traffic, with Kilfeacle dominating. Kilfeacle’s third try came from some excellent play by Cathal O’Meara to bring the score to 15 -5 .
The try of the game came after some excellent back line play and a beautiful wrap around move by Lewie Cavanagh that set Cathal O’Meara up for his second try.
In all it was a fantastic team performance from 1 to 20 and a well-deserved victory, which sets us up well for the home return leg.

Tipperary GAA Club's jackpot heads over the border to Limerick

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media