Tipperary Soccer: Dunne double helps Cahir Park advance in cup

Tipperary Cup Round 2

Cahir Park 4 – 2 Clonmel Celtic B

Cahir Park put aside some of their Premier League woes when they entertained Second Division side Clonmel Celtic B in the Tipperary Cup at home on Sunday.

The home team started well, creating some decent chances in the first 15 minutes but were unable to breach a stubborn Celtic defence. Their pressure finally paid off however 11 minutes from the break when Kyle Delaney put them ahead with a very good finish off the post, after some excellent build-up play.

To their credit the visitors didn’t fold and got back into the game and level five minutes before the break, when a good delivery from a corner led to a goalmouth scramble and Damian Walsh stabbed home from close range.

The start of the second half was very even, but the home team slowly took control as the game went on and regained their lead on the hour mark, when Shane Murphy stroked home from the penalty spot.

In the 69th minute Willie Dunne looked to have made the game safe when he finished off a great move with a good finish from inside the box, adding a third for the Park.

But again Celtic rallied and two minutes later Darren Murphy rifled a shot from 30 yards into the top corner.

But the Premier League side were in no mood for an upset and finally got their insurance goal when Dunne scored his second with a good header ten minutes from the end.