Search

02 Mar 2022

Tipperary Soccer: Dunne double helps Cahir Park advance in cup

Tipperary Soccer: Dunne double helps Cahir Park advance in cup

Cormac Crowe (Cahir Park) and Sean Cronin (Clonmel Celtic B) tussle for possession during last Sunday's Tipperary Cup second round game played at Cahir Park. Pic: Michael Boland

Reporter:

Reporter

02 Mar 2022 10:26 AM

Email:

News@nationalist.ie

Tipperary Cup Round 2

Cahir Park 4 – 2 Clonmel Celtic B

Cahir Park put aside some of their Premier League woes when they entertained Second Division side Clonmel Celtic B in the Tipperary Cup at home on Sunday.
The home team started well, creating some decent chances in the first 15 minutes but were unable to breach a stubborn Celtic defence. Their pressure finally paid off however 11 minutes from the break when Kyle Delaney put them ahead with a very good finish off the post, after some excellent build-up play.
To their credit the visitors didn’t fold and got back into the game and level five minutes before the break, when a good delivery from a corner led to a goalmouth scramble and Damian Walsh stabbed home from close range.
The start of the second half was very even, but the home team slowly took control as the game went on and regained their lead on the hour mark, when Shane Murphy stroked home from the penalty spot.

Tipperary Soccer: St Nicholas shock St Michael's in Tipperary Cup

In the 69th minute Willie Dunne looked to have made the game safe when he finished off a great move with a good finish from inside the box, adding a third for the Park.
But again Celtic rallied and two minutes later Darren Murphy rifled a shot from 30 yards into the top corner.

But the Premier League side were in no mood for an upset and finally got their insurance goal when Dunne scored his second with a good header ten minutes from the end.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media