02 Mar 2022

Towpath in Tipperary will be closed to facilitate annual Clonmel Duathlon

Event is scheduled for Easter Monday April 18

The closure will come into force to facilitate the Clonmel Duathlon

02 Mar 2022 5:15 PM

Tipperary Council Council has announced its intention to temporarily close roads in Clonmel to facilitate the Clonmel Duathlon on Easter Monday, April 18.

The road in question is the pathway at Sir Thomas' Bridge, Ferryhouse and the towpath from Mulcahy Park to Sir Thomas Bridge between 9am and 3pm.

Traffic travelling from the N24 to Tickincor area will be via Davis Road (R707), Old Waterford Road (R671) (Gas House Bridge) and along Coleville Road (R680).
Traffic travelling from the Tickincor area to the N24 is via Coleville Road (R680), Old Waterford Road (R671) (Gas House Bridge) and along Davis Road (R707) onto the N24.

Local access will be granted for residents.

Objections to the proposed temporary closure may be submitted in writing to Road Closures, Roads, Transportation and Infrastructure, Tipperary County Council, Civic Offices, Limerick Road, Nenagh not later than 12 noon on Thursday, March 10 or by e-mail to roadclosures@tipperarycoco.ie

