Appeal for information on Tipperary man missing from Dublin for past week

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 69-year-old Anthony Ak Kennedy, who has been missing from his home in Whitefriar Street, Dublin 8 since last Monday, February 21.
Originally from Clonmel, Anthony is described as being 5’ 8” in height with a slim build. He has black/grey hair and blue eyes.
When last seen, he was wearing a black top and jacket, dark coloured jeans and dark coloured shoes.
Anyone with information on Anthony’s whereabouts is asked to contact Kevin Street Garda Station on 01 666 9400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
