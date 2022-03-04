Tipperary sports hub is on track to be completed by next September

The new sports hub in Clonmel will include a 400-metre IAAF (International Amateur Athletic Federation) standard athletics track
The new regional sports hub in Clonmel is on course to be completed by next September.
In his report to the monthly meeting of Clonmel Borough District, District Administrator Jim Dillon also stated that the contractor for the sports hub has now completed ground works and the construction of the various elements has commenced.
Mr Dillon said that regular meetings were taking place with the contractor and TUS (Technological University of the Shannon: Midlands Midwest, on whose land the sports hub is being built).
Meetings are also taking place with the clubs involved in the project to have a management structure once the facility is opened. Part eight planning permission was prepared and advertised in relation to onsite parking and associated site works.
The sports hub will include a 400-metre IAAF (International Amateur Athletic Federation) standard athletics track, a skatepark, walkways, cycleways, a playground and cycle track.
District Mayor Michael Murphy said the facility would ensure that Clonmel’s rich sporting tradition would continue. It would be built to international standards and would be the envy of many other local authorities in the region.
Additional parking for buses would also be provided, said Cllr Murphy.
Cllr Siobhán Ambrose said it would be a game changer in terms of sport and would facilitate regional and national sports events.
Cllr Pat English said it would be a big plus for the town.
