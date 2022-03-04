A win for Tipperary in Wexford would put footballers back in the reckoning

For the second time in a fortnight Tipperary footballers will head to Wexford on Sunday next to take on the home side in an Allianz National Football League Division 4 game at Chadwicks Wexford Park.

Just minutes before the scheduled throw-in two weeks ago, a deluge forced the referee to rule the pitch unplayable and so the sides will attempt to do it for sure this coming Sunday.

The teams will be in a better frame of mind now, having both recorded their first wins of the campaign last weekend. While Wexford made the trip to Ruislip and defeated a high-flying London side on Sunday, Tipperary also brought an unbeaten Sligo run to an end with a much improved performance on Saturday night at FBD Semple Stadium.

Obviously both sides will be anxious to record another victory, knowing they must keep winning if they are to get themselves back into the promotion race after disappointing opening games. A win for either side will greatly improve the prospects of a chance to return to Division 3, a defeat will definitely end that ambition for 2022.

Tipperary manager David Power didn’t want to think that far ahead after the Sligo win but he knows how significant the visit to Wexford is when he said,

“There is no point winning tonight and then going down to Wexford and not playing well. We have to get another result against Wexford. And there is no point talking about getting promoted either. We have to start getting the points together before we can talk about that,” he added.

So a lot hinges on the result of this game and Tipperary will take a lot of positives from Saturday’s unflattering four points win against Sligo.



In the immediate aftermath of the abandoned game two weeks ago, David Power was disappointed the game was aborted because he felt he had his strongest side of the year that day to go to war against the Yellow Bellies. The display against Sligo justifed his thinking.

The return of Jack Kennedy was a big boost but there were others who produced their best displays of 2022 such as Shane O’Connell, Sean O’Connell, Robbie Kiely, Mark Russell, Teddy Doyle, Mikey O’Shea and Sean O’Connor.

The transitioning from defence to attack was much more fluent and the big bonus was that others were getting on the scoreboard, taking the pressure off the over- dependency on captain Conor Sweeney. Young Mikey O’Shea, who had a great first half, Sean O’Connor with a well-taken goal, wing backs Kevin Fahey and Robbie Kiely, Mark Russell, Jack Kennedy and impressive debutant sub, young Cathal Deely, all chipped in with scores.

Indeed all five Tipp subs played their part when introduced against Sligo, giving hope that the side may be turning the corner again.

Another impressive display will be needed, though, if they are to get the win. Having Cavan and Sligo already out of the way, Wexford will know that a win against Tipp could give them a clear run at the possibility of winning all their remaining games. They too will be in a determined mood.