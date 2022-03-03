Carrick-on-Suir GAA Club honours its championship winning juvenile teams

Pictured above are:St Molleran’s GAA Club’s U13 team that won both the hurling and football championships. Back: Jerome O’Shea, Juvenile Chairperson St Molleran’s GAA Club; Ethan Ryan, Sé Halpin, Gearóid O’Shea, Richard Joy, Henry Kirby, Maxsum Ubozhenko, Oisín Halpin, Adam O’Sullivan, Waterford hurler, Calum Lyons and Trainer Andrew Halpin. Front: Aaron Diffily, Oran Norris, Reece Bourke, Scott Wall, Conor Norris, Jack Dowley, Ferdia Geoghegan, Fionn Power and Ethan Derby. Picture Anne Marie Magorrian
Three championship winning juvenile teams from St Molleran’s GAA Club in Carrick-on-Suir were presented with medals by Waterford senior hurler Calum Lyons at a ceremony in Carrickbeg Community Centre last week.
Mr Lyons presented the medals to the proud players of the club’s U11 team that won an East Waterford football title and U12 hurling team that won the Waterford City League Division 3 last year. Medals were also presented to the U13 panel that won the county championship in both hurling and football in 2021.
Each young player was also presented with a rucksack sponsored by Dr Noel Kelly of Kellysan Enterprises Ltd.
St Molleran’s GAA Club PRO Adam Hunt thanked Calum Lyons, Dr Kelly and all involved in running the ceremony. “It was a great afternoon to honour our juveniles. The future looks very bright for CLG Naomh Maoilearáin,” he said.
