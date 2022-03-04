Crunch national league game in Thurles for Tipperary's ladies footballers

Tipperary ladies football captain Maria Curley
Tipperary's ladies footballers were relegated from division one of the Lidl national league last year and are now looking anxiously over their shoulders again.
They host Munster rivals Clare at FBD Semple Stadium at 2pm this Saturday in a tussle that will decide who stays up in division two, and who must fight it out for survival in a relegation play-off.
Tipp have the better scoring difference (-6) against Clare (-12).
It’s a massive game for both teams as they aim to preserve second tier football for 2023.
Tipperary (v Clare): L Fitzpatrick; N Martin, L Morrissey, C Davey; S English, M Curley (captain), E Cronin; C Kennedy, A.R. Kennedy; M Murphy, N Shelly, C O’Dwyer; N Towey, M Creedon, E Morrissey.
Clare (v Tipperary): M Glynn; O Devitt (captain), T Kelly, G Harvey; S Ní Chonaill, L Ryan, E O’Gorman; A Reidy, S Considine; E McMahon, L Roche, C Moloney; A Sexton, F Marrinan, G Nolan.
