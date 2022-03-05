Tipperary hurler John McGrath cleared but Noel's red card upheld

Tipperary hurling star John McGrath has been cleared of any wrong doing in the Munster Club senior hurling semi-final against Ballygunner.

However, his brother Noel who was also sent off in that game by referee Johnny Murphy, has had his red card upheld.

The Limerick official came in for scathing criticism for his handling of the game. He reported John McGrath for “striking with minimum force” after he issued him with a straight red card. In the same game Noel McGrath was also dismissed with a straight red card and was reported for “behaving in a manner dangerous to an opponent.”

Noel McGrath, who has failed in his bid to have his red card rescinded

Noel failed in his appeal and therefore will miss his clubs opening game in the Tipperary Senior Hurling Championship in 2022. Both players appealed their proposed suspensions to the Munster Hearings Committee and their appeal was heard on Thursday evening.

There was much condemnation of the eventual Munster and All-Ireland club champions for their approach to the game while the performance of the referee and his officials also came in for sharp criticism for their handling of what was a huge game for both clubs.

The McGrath brothers will seek to draw a line under that game now as they continue their inter county campaign with Tipperary.

The over turning of John McGrath's red card though, brings into focus a number of high profile dismissal of players, only for the Hearings Committee to overturn the decision. It is leading to much frustration for players who are articulating the view that referees are getting too many big decisions wrong - having the cards rescinded at a late stage is scant consolation when major games have been lost as a result of the actions taken by officials.

This is a matter which the GAA must tackle immediately, said one highly placed official.