GREYHOUNDS: Borna best in brave Thurles Greyhound Stadium comeback

In the wake of brilliant Champion Bitch Stake at Thurles, this week’s action was an all-graded affair, but it was the fairer sex leading the way once again as Michelle Dwan’s Borna Aoife (Droopys Jet-Borna Central) produced a fastest of the night performance in truly impressive manner.

Lightly raced as a February 2019 whelp, Borna Aoife was having just her fourteenth career start while returning from a near eight-month absence when entering trap 2 for Saturday’s A1 525 contest. Breaking on level terms, she would reach the opening bend in tight quarters between runners as Kylenoe Steph just about turned first on the outside.

That latter rival led to the backstraight and emerging in third position when in chase of Abigails Power, the Dwan winner had near four lengths to recover when straightening on the run to halfway. Hugely impressive when reducing her arrears approaching the closing bends, Borna Aoife thoroughly caught the eye while firstly passing Abigails Power before ranging up on the inside of Kylenoe Steph at the third turn.

Again, contesting in tight quarters, Borna Aoife maintained her powerful gallop and striking the front before the home stretch, she completed a hugely laudable victory with two and a half lengths to spare over Abigails Power in a very smart 29.21 (-30).

Conor extends consistent run

Having shared the Dog of the Year title for 2021 with seven wins last season, Stephanie Ryan’s Knockalton Conor (Silverhill Shay-Kitmins Denise) grabbed his third win of the new campaign while concluding the Saturday action in the Premier, claiming his twelfth career success in total when leading throughout the A3 525.

Breaking well from trap 3, the John Byrne trained November 2018 whelp immediately edged to a lead on the approach to the corner and gamely defended a one-length lead to the top of the backstraight before extending his advantage on the run to halfway with Cabra Veyron in pursuit.

The latter impressed when remaining within striking range to the closing bends but always resilient when on the bunny, Knockalton Conor comfortably defended his lead for a two and a half length verdict over Cabra Veyron in 29.41 (-30).

Next best on Saturday, last season’s leading owner at Thurles was back on the scoresheet as Paddy Scally’s Cabra Puma (Confident Rankin-Cabra Twister) advanced to a career best when landing her A6 525-yard contest.

Successful in the same grade in January, the August 2019 whelp was fastest to reach full stride following a smart break from trap 3 and leading to the opening bend, she held two lengths over On Stage Poppy to the top of the backstraight. Always strong at the trip, Cabra Puma duly extended that lead thereafter and stopping the clock in 29.46 (-30), the Scally winner held five lengths over On Stage Poppy.

Another bouncing back to winning ways in the night’s A4 525, Joe O’Neill’s Heavens Dexter (Over Limit-Cabra Charmer) claimed the fourth win of his career when bravely battling his way to the lead in a keenly contested dash to the opening bend.

Plausibly graded as a former A2 runner, the April 2019 whelp appeared in a precarious position on the run to the bend when just behind the leaders following a moderate break from trap 5. However, maintaining his true line as a middle seed, the O’Neill charge rounded crowding runners to strike the front at the crown of the turns. Three lengths to the good on the run to halfway while pursued by Bull Run Ripple, the latter remained a constant threat beyond halfway but failed to deny Heavens Dexter who retained a length in hand at the line in 29.49 (-30).

Saturday featured just a sole 570-yard race but the A2 contest delivered a most impressive winner as Roger Brereton’s Tullovin Flower (Confident Rankin-Angelisa) claimed a third win from her latest five outings.

Breaking on level terms from trap 5, the June 2019 whelp relished the long run to the first bend when displaying the best early dash for a strong one-length lead before turning. Extending to three lengths at the top of the backstraight when pursued by Stagebobtheboss, the Brereton stalwart was never likely to surrender such an opportunity and maintaining a strong gallop throughout, Tullovin Flower ran out a ready four length winner over that same rival in 31.85 (-30).

Next best on Saturday when claiming A5 victory over 525-yards, Bernie Hogan’s Old Bill (Droopys Sydney-Starry Display) bounced back from some luckless outings since debut victory when returning to the winner’s circle with an eye-catching second career win.

Moderately to stride from trap 2, the July 2020 whelp tracked the pacesetters throughout the early exchanges before reaching the second bend with five lengths to make up in fourth place as Dromulton Jet advanced to lead on the run to halfway. Thoroughly impressing on the approach to the closing bends however, the Hogan charge rapidly reduced his arrears before ranging alongside the leader at the third turn.

Briefly checked, Old Bill was shuffled back to one length arrears once again but rallying in the home-straight, he powered to the line for a most game one-length verdict over Dromulton Jet in 29.76 (-30).

Having carried a smart strike-rate throughout her career, an ease to a highly plausible A5 for her 525-yard contest on Saturday saw Dan Clancy’s Four For Johnny (Droopys Jet-Killduff Kerry) claim her first win as a five-year-old having celebrated her birthday in January.

In the twilight days of her wonderfully consistent career, the Clancy favourite broke just off the pace from trap 6 and battled bravely to retain third off the second bend as Cooleagh Sonic led the charge to halfway. Always a powerful runner at the standard trip, Four For Johnny began to reduced her four length arrears approaching the closing bend while in company with Heavens Dollar but strongest close home, it was the Clancy veteran who powered to the lead approaching the line for a three-quarter length verdict over Cooleagh Sonic in 29.86 (-30).

Saturday featured just a sole novice contest and in an impressive debut performance, the effort of Eamon Lloyd’s Knockroe Sir (Farloe Blitz-Rosmult Racer) can be marked up somewhat having gamely rallied following baulking off the second bend in the ON2 525.

Breaking on level terms from trap 5, the April 2020 pup contested the lead on the run to the bend but ceded advantage to inside runner Newhall Chico when turning in tight quarters. Ushered back to a clear second at the crown of the bends, the Lloyd pup was then markedly checked when passed by the advancing Listen Kathy off the second bend.

Gathering stride, Knockroe Sir took aim at the leader from near five lengths adrift and gradually reducing the deficit with every stride beyond halfway, registered a most game one-length verdict in 29.87 (-30) as Excess Hope flashed home for second.

The remaining races on the night both returned maiden winners with David Ryan’s Cluendarby Kitty (Ballymac Best-Active Air) scoring at the sixth time of asking, posting 29.89 (-30) when staying stoutly to lead home Daithis Main Man by two lengths in their A7 525 clash after Eugene Hearns’s Daffys Titanium (Laughil Blake-Droopys Daffy) also stayed strongly while recovering from last position to post 30.21 (-30) in a three and a half-length defeat of Mantlehill Boy in his second career start.

Best Bitch

Returning from a long absence for a warm A1 525 event, Borna Aoife (Droopys Jet-Borna Central) displayed an array of admirable attributes in her fastest of the night 29.21 (-30).

Top Dog

Remaining in a hugely admirable run of consistent form, Knockalton Conor (Silverhill Shay-Kitmins Denise) is staking an early claim for back-to-back Dog of the Year titles at Thurles with his third win of 2022 coming in 29.41 (-30) in Saturday’s A3 525.

One To Watch

Showing signs of greenness on debut when chasing home Knockroe Sir in their ON2 525 clash, John Kirwan’s Excess Hope (Droopys Noah-Roseville Liz) caught the eye with a fast finish following early bumping in her one-length defeat and looks likely to improve markedly for the experience.