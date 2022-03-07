Thurles side Peake Villa are Tipperary's sole survivor in FAI Junior Cup

File Photo: Peake Villa's Pippy Carroll celebrated his international call up with a goal against Freebooters in the FAI Junior Cup at the Tower Field on Sunday last.
Peake Villa 6 – 0 Freebooters FC (Kilkenny)
Thurles side Peake Villa were left to carry the flag for the TSDL after they gave Kilkenny side Freebooters FC a comprehensive beating in front of a large and vocal crowd at the Tower Grounds.
Both teams went at it from the start and it was a hectic first five minutes, but when things cooled down the home side broke the deadlock when a Mikey Wade corner was put away by Matthew McKevitt from close in with a fine header.
They made it 2-0 in the 16th minute when another corner made its way out to Mikey Ryan who on the volley put it away to the bottom corner.
Set pieces were a major problem for the away side and they were punished again when Sean Wade scored from a header in the 25th minute to make it 3-0 as the home side started to run riot. And they all but finished the game off on the half hour mark when captain Pippy Carroll celebrated his call up to international duty by adding a fourth from close in.
