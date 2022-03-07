Thurles side Peake Villa are Tipperary's sole survivor in FAI Junior Cup

Peake Villa 6 – 0 Freebooters FC (Kilkenny)

Thurles side Peake Villa were left to carry the flag for the TSDL after they gave Kilkenny side Freebooters FC a comprehensive beating in front of a large and vocal crowd at the Tower Grounds.

Both teams went at it from the start and it was a hectic first five minutes, but when things cooled down the home side broke the deadlock when a Mikey Wade corner was put away by Matthew McKevitt from close in with a fine header.

They made it 2-0 in the 16th minute when another corner made its way out to Mikey Ryan who on the volley put it away to the bottom corner.

Set pieces were a major problem for the away side and they were punished again when Sean Wade scored from a header in the 25th minute to make it 3-0 as the home side started to run riot. And they all but finished the game off on the half hour mark when captain Pippy Carroll celebrated his call up to international duty by adding a fourth from close in.

The second half started with the visitors trying to create something from the off, only to get caught with a lightning counter attack that finished with McKevitt getting his second of the day from a great strike outside the box to the bottom corner, making it 5-0.Villa added another 20 minutes from the end when Ronan McGuire got in on the scoring, but by that stage they were merely playing champagne football against a visiting team whose spirit had been well and truly broken.A great win for the side that puts them in the hat for the quarter-final, and they will not be a first choice for many of the teams left in the competition when the draw for the next round is made.