Search

08 Mar 2022

Tipperary Soccer: Big win for Clonmel Celtic Youths

Tipperary Soccer: Big win for Clonmel Celtic Youths

File Photo: Julian Kerton (Clonmel Celtic) put in a fine performance for his side in their 6-1 win over Cullen/Lattin in the Youths League on Saturday last.

Reporter:

Reporter

08 Mar 2022 2:00 PM

Email:

News@nationalist.ie

Clonmel Celtic 6 – 1 Cullen Lattin

Clonmel Celtic returned to the top of the TSDL Division 2 Youth League with an impressive 6-1 win against Cullen Lattin on Saturday.
Celtic’s second half performance was arguably their best of the season, as they scored five times without reply after the first half finished even at 1-1 apiece. It was an even enough first half, with the visitors hitting the front on 15 minutes with a fine strike from Stephen Carey.
Clonmel Celtic slowly worked their way back into the game and were rewarded with an equaliser on 33 minutes when Paddy Ormonde fired home from the penalty spot.

Thurles side Peake Villa are Tipperary's sole survivor in FAI Junior Cup


The introduction of Julian Kerton at the break proved the turning point in the game as the home side began to get on top in midfield. Indeed Kerton made an immediate impact, putting the home side in front just two minutes in when he got on the end of a Reece Farrell cross, applying a fine finish.
The goal really spurred his colleagues on and after 58 minutes they made it three with an excellent long-range shot from Paddy Ormonde, who spotted the ‘keeper stranded.
It was all Celtic at this stage and they made it four on 65 minutes when Alex Greene created an opening for himself in the box and he rifled to the net. Shane Bennett got in on the act 16 minutes from the end with a sweet finish from an Alex Greene centre.
And Greene completed the scoring on 81 minutes with a rather fortuitous goal when a defender’s attempted clearance rebounded off him and past the ‘keeper to seal a very good win for the hosts.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media