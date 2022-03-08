Tipperary Soccer: Big win for Clonmel Celtic Youths

Clonmel Celtic 6 – 1 Cullen Lattin

Clonmel Celtic returned to the top of the TSDL Division 2 Youth League with an impressive 6-1 win against Cullen Lattin on Saturday.

Celtic’s second half performance was arguably their best of the season, as they scored five times without reply after the first half finished even at 1-1 apiece. It was an even enough first half, with the visitors hitting the front on 15 minutes with a fine strike from Stephen Carey.

Clonmel Celtic slowly worked their way back into the game and were rewarded with an equaliser on 33 minutes when Paddy Ormonde fired home from the penalty spot.



The introduction of Julian Kerton at the break proved the turning point in the game as the home side began to get on top in midfield. Indeed Kerton made an immediate impact, putting the home side in front just two minutes in when he got on the end of a Reece Farrell cross, applying a fine finish.

The goal really spurred his colleagues on and after 58 minutes they made it three with an excellent long-range shot from Paddy Ormonde, who spotted the ‘keeper stranded.

It was all Celtic at this stage and they made it four on 65 minutes when Alex Greene created an opening for himself in the box and he rifled to the net. Shane Bennett got in on the act 16 minutes from the end with a sweet finish from an Alex Greene centre.

And Greene completed the scoring on 81 minutes with a rather fortuitous goal when a defender’s attempted clearance rebounded off him and past the ‘keeper to seal a very good win for the hosts.