Tipperary Rugby: Clonmel U16s narrowly miss out on Munster semi-final spot

The Clonmel RFC team who played Chorca Dhuibhne in the Munster Under 16s Cup at Ard Gaoithe on Sunday last.
Munster Under 16s Cup:
Clonmel RFC 15 - 21 Chorca Dhuibhne
Hard luck to Clonmel’s U16s, who hosted Kerry side Chorca Dhuibhne on Sunday last in the Munster U16s Cup and just missed out on progressing to the semi-final of this competition. It was a fantastic game between two sides who played superb rugby. All involved in the team, players and coaches alike, can be immensely proud of the game and the campaign to date.
The squad (pictured right) was made up of
Oisin Amos, Sean Wall, Chulainn O’Flynn, Tom O’Brien, Jack Lane, Luke Slattery, David Coyne, Aidan Russell, Danny Morris, Sam Maher, Michael Connellan, Jadyn Mullery, Cailean Morrison, Sam O’Loughlin, Brendan Mc Andrews, Naoise Roche, Michael Bates, Conor Phelan, Mathew Ryan.
one million stars photo of St. Joesph's College Borrisoleigh students and Mayor Michael O'Meara Kathleen Maher Ascend Coordinator Mary Gorey TY Coordinator,
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.