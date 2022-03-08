Search

09 Mar 2022

Tipperary Rugby: Clonmel U16s narrowly miss out on Munster semi-final spot

The Clonmel RFC team who played Chorca Dhuibhne in the Munster Under 16s Cup at Ard Gaoithe on Sunday last.

08 Mar 2022 9:30 PM

Munster Under 16s Cup:
Clonmel RFC 15 - 21 Chorca Dhuibhne 

Hard luck to Clonmel’s U16s, who hosted Kerry side Chorca Dhuibhne on Sunday last in the Munster U16s Cup and just missed out on progressing to the semi-final of this competition. It was a fantastic game between two sides who played superb rugby. All involved in the team, players and coaches alike, can be immensely proud of the game and the campaign to date.
The squad (pictured right) was made up of
Oisin Amos, Sean Wall, Chulainn O’Flynn, Tom O’Brien, Jack Lane, Luke Slattery, David Coyne, Aidan Russell, Danny Morris, Sam Maher, Michael Connellan, Jadyn Mullery, Cailean Morrison, Sam O’Loughlin, Brendan Mc Andrews, Naoise Roche, Michael Bates, Conor Phelan, Mathew Ryan.

Narrow win over Waterpark keeps Kilfeacle's Munster League hopes alive

