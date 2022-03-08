The Greatest Gift video series is launched on International Women's Day

To mark International Women’s Day 2022, the Ladies Gaelic Football Association (LGFA) has introduced the first in a series of specially-commissioned videos focusing on the vital roles that parents and guardians can play in the lives of players.

The Greatest Gift video series has been funded by Sport Ireland special project funding and shines a light on the powerful and positive impact that parents and guardians can have, as players make the journey from their fledgling steps as young girls to adult stars.

On International Women’s Day, the association is saluting all of the wonderful parents and guardians of its members striving to be the very best that they can be as players, and who show such wonderful support.

To kick off the four-part video series, which was filmed on location at the Donaghmore-Ashbourne club in county Meath, we meet Saedbh, who is a little overawed as a young girl by the older players at her local club.

Thanks to the support of her father, however, Saedbh gives football a chance and she’s grateful for his encouragement.

Launching this video series, Ladies Gaelic Football Association President Mícheál Naughton said: “The common message running through each of these wonderful videos is that the greatest gift a girl can get is a love of sport, and the greatest gift a parent can give is the understanding to make it happen.

“Young girls taking up our sport can sometimes feel overwhelmed or anxious as they look at the older girls with more developed skills. But the key is to encourage our young girls and empathise with the challenges they face along the way.

“There are different challenges on various parts of a player’s journey but the support of parents and guardians can mean and do so much.

“On International Women’s Day 2022, we are delighted to launch this series and we are grateful to Sport Ireland’s special project funding, which enabled it to happen.

“We would also like to acknowledge the good people from the Donaghmore-Ashbourne club in county Meath for their assistance and warm welcome throughout the filming process.”

Stay tuned for the remaining three episodes in the coming weeks (video link: https://www.youtube.com/watch? v=865BJLdMUfU) and you can join in the conversation on social media by using the hashtag #TheGreatestGift