Tipperary walker Sam O'Sullivan endorses Performance Pathway Diary

In response to the increasing demands on young people, Jacqui Freyne, Athletics Ireland Performance Pathway manager, has developed the Performance Pathway Diary, where young athletes can log both their training and academic commitments.

From her work with athletes over the past number of years, especially during the pandemic, Jacqui felt there was a need for a resource tool such as diary to help young athletes.

Working in conjunction with sporting experts such as Olympian and performance psychologist Jessie Barr, and Head of Performance Life Skills at the Sport Ireland Institute Eoin Rheinisch, the diary aims to create a focused and efficient resource for young people on their journey to becoming senior high-performance athletes.

The diary is designed to combine all of the commitments facing young athletes, from their education to their training in a single space. The diary offers resources for tracking and analysis of performance to wellness spaces for athletes to have an outlet for their emotional and mental health.

Throughout each of the tools, there is a priority on functional design and visual communication through colour and symbols. Designer and past Performance Pathway athlete Emma Prendiville used both her experience and expertise to collate. This is to assist both athletes and their personal coaches to have a holistic view of the athlete’s performance, as well as to plan training sessions in harmony with their education commitments.

Alongside the traditional journal writing aspect of diaries, the Performance Pathway Diary offers accurate expert lead information from areas such as recovery and nutrition to injury prevention.

Many people, including experts such as Ciara McCallion (Sport Ireland Institute physiotherapist), David Tobin (Sport Ireland Institute nutritionist), Martina McCarthy (Sport Ireland Institute senior strength and conditioning consultant) and Emma Saunders (Sport Ireland Institute performance life skills) have all had significant contributions to this information and its delivery in the diary.

Sam O'Sullivan, a walker from Clonmel says “the Performance Pathway diary has already helped me to keep track of my sessions, diet etc. and I am already reaping the benefits in my sessions, as I am managing my times better, so it's been great to have it.”