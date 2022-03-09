Tipperary Rugby: Setback for Cashel in AIL with defeat to Rainey Old Boys

ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE DIVISION 2A

RAINEY OLD BOYS 24 CASHEL 21

I finished my report last week following Cashel’s tenth win in-a-row over table toppers Queens University by stating “Next week they travel to Magherafelt to play Rainey Old Boys, who are at the bottom of the league but no team can be taken for granted.” We did not know how true these words would be until 4.05pm on Saturday last when the final whistle blew and Cashel had been defeated by 24-21 in a tight but highly entertaining game.

Cashel travelled without a good number of their regulars due to injury and unavailability but could have no complaints, as Rainey put them to the sword with a very determined display and a stone wall defence. Cashel could have nicked it four minutes into injury time when Joshua O’Dwyer dived over for a try that would have earned them a bonus point win but unfortunately he had a foot in touch, the try was disallowed and Cashel had to be content with a losing bonus point.

The game was played in perfect, sunny conditions, with Rainey favoured by a very light breeze in the first half. They took the game to Cashel early on and only stout defending kept them out. A break by their number eight had try written all over it but Fearghail O’Donoghue put in a crunching tackle to break up the move. Cashel were under the pump for those ten minutes but gradually regained ground.

On ten minutes a driving maul brought Cashel to the halfway line. Two penalties earned them a lineout ten metres out. Winning the lineout, they drove over for a try under the posts. Brendan Ryan was credited with the try.

Eight minutes later a good clearance and a carry by Richard Moran brought play to the halfway line. The ball was knocked on but after winning the ball in the scrum Rainey kicked it dead and Cashel had a scrum back on halfway. Rainey were penalised in the scrum and Cian Mullane sent a huge kick to the corner. From the lineout Alan McMahon was almost over. Cashel were awarded a scrum and after going through the phases Brendan Ryan went over for his second try and Cian Mullane converted to give Cashel a 14 points lead.

Things looked rosy for Cashel at this stage but from then until half-time the whole complexion of the game changed. Rainey kicked a penalty and then in a flying move they swept the ball to their winger and he scored a try in the corner, which they converted.

This seemed to give the home side renewed confidence and they began to carry the ball to Cashel, who seemed to have no answer to this onslaught. Two tackles were missed and Rainey were in under the posts for a converted try that put them three points ahead.

From the kick-off Mikey Wilson made a break, bringing play to halfway, but the half-time whistle blew with Rainey leading by 17-14.

Cashel started the second half brightly. Cian Mullane kicked accurately from inside his own half to inside the Rainey 22, earning his team a lineout. They set up a maul, went through the phases and when to ball was flashed to Conor Cashman in the centre he crashed over for a try that Cian Mullane converted.

Rainey came back immediately but a crunching tackle by Adam Dunne halted their progress. Rainey continued to keep the pressure on and after 56 minutes the pressure told. They flashed the ball to their winger and he scored in the corner. The try was converted to nudge Rainey three points ahead.

Cashel continued to be industrious with Niall Fitzgerald, Brendan Ryan, Richard Moran, Fearghail O’Donoghue, James Ryan and Mikey Wilson working hard to gain hard-earned yards. They kept the pressure on Rainey, whose defence was rock solid.

A number of penalties gave Cashel attacking opportunities, the mauls were set up but still the home side would not relent. Two opportunities to release the ball to the right wing when overlaps were presented were not seen. With time running out and the stone wall defence holding solid, the ball was flashed to Joshua O’Dwyer who dived over for a try.



It would have earned a bonus point win but the ecstasy turned to agony when the touch judge raised her flag for a foot in touch.

Rainey worked their way out of danger and a brave Cashel display ended in defeat.

Considering the fact that Ciaran Ryan, Cathal Ryan, Johnny Blair, Brendan Crosse, Aidan O’Connor, Aidan Butler, Steven McMahon and Richard Kingston were all unavailable, this was a creditable performance.

It was unfortunate that after a blistering start they could not keep the momentum going. They have two weekends off before round 16, as the Six Nations Championship takes centre stage.

The pain was reduced somewhat as the chasing pack of Ballymena and Buccaneers were also beaten, with Cashel maintaining their nine-point lead over third-placed Buccaneers.

Cashel team: (1-20) C O’Donnell, N Fitzgerald, B Ryan, R Moran, F O’Donoghue, L Shine, J Ryan, M Wilson, J Pickering, C Mullane, A Dunne, C Cashman, A McMahon, J O’Rourke, J O’Dwyer, M Kelly, T Allen, B O’Connor, M Hickey, D O’Neill.