Search

09 Mar 2022

Top six finish for Tipperary athlete in National Universities cross-country

Top six finish for Tipperary athlete in National Universities cross-country

Clonmel AC's Evan Fitzgerald ran a truly spectacular race to finish a magnificent sixth for UCC in the National Universities Cross Country Championships last Saturday. He was representing UCC.

Reporter:

Reporter

09 Mar 2022 8:00 PM

Email:

News@nationalist.ie

The National Irish Universities Cross Country Championships took place in Trinity College sports grounds last Saturday. The men’s race over 8k consisted of four laps of 2k with a top-class entry that included many Irish international athletes, as well as an Italian international athlete competing. So right from the start the pace was fast and strong. This did not deter Clonmel AC's Evan Fitzgerald.
Evan ran a truly spectacular race to finish a magnificent sixth for UCC. Eight of the first twelve finishers were all current Irish internationals. In fact the first, third, fourth and twelfth finishers were all part of the Irish Men’s U23 winning team in the European Championships last December. Also, these same four athletes were all inside the top thirteen in the National Senior Men’s Cross Country Championships last November.

Tipperary Athletics: Evan Fitzgerald wins Newcastle 5K in a new course record


The 8k race consisted of four 2k laps of flat and firm underfoot conditions. A large group were together over the first lap of Trinity’s scenic playing fields. There was also some woodland to be negotiated on each circuit. The second and third laps saw Evan fight his way into the top eight before a storming last lap secured him a magnificent sixth place finish.
Irish international athlete, Killian Kilrehill, won the race in 25 mins 21 secs with Evan finishing like a train in 25 mins 54 secs, a fantastic performance. This race confirms his excellent form as he led his UCC teammates home.

Congratulations to Evan on another superb run.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media