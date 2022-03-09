One game to go and any of four can win Munster rugby league including a Tipperary club

Kilfeacle's Kevin Kinnane brings the progress of this Waterpark player to a halt in last Saturday's Munster League game played at Morrissey Park.
Last weekend saw the penultimate round of games in the Munster Junior League Division 1, and the situation at the top of the league remains very exciting.
Newcastle West’s win against Bandon puts them in pole position to top the league if they can win their last game. However, if they fail to do so then the winners of Kilfeacle and Bandon could trump them at the final hurdle.
If Newcastle West lose and Kilfeacle and Bandon draw and Thomond win, then Thomond could win the league. It’s all very complicated indeed. Suffice to say that mathematically any of the top four could win the league on the last day but it is Newcastle West’s to lose.
Considering the turbulent season that Kilfeacle have suffered, including the number of players and coaches lost, it is an amazing achievement for this squad to be still in with a shout of the league title with one game left.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.