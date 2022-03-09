Search

10 Mar 2022

One game to go and any of four can win Munster rugby league including a Tipperary club

One game to go and any of four can win Munster rugby league including a Tipperary club

Kilfeacle's Kevin Kinnane brings the progress of this Waterpark player to a halt in last Saturday's Munster League game played at Morrissey Park.

Reporter:

Reporter

09 Mar 2022 9:30 PM

Email:

News@nationalist.ie

Last weekend saw the penultimate round of games in the Munster Junior League Division 1, and the situation at the top of the league remains very exciting.
Newcastle West’s win against Bandon puts them in pole position to top the league if they can win their last game. However, if they fail to do so then the winners of Kilfeacle and Bandon could trump them at the final hurdle.
If Newcastle West lose and Kilfeacle and Bandon draw and Thomond win, then Thomond could win the league. It’s all very complicated indeed. Suffice to say that mathematically any of the top four could win the league on the last day but it is Newcastle West’s to lose.
Considering the turbulent season that Kilfeacle have suffered, including the number of players and coaches lost, it is an amazing achievement for this squad to be still in with a shout of the league title with one game left.

Narrow win over Waterpark keeps Kilfeacle's Munster League hopes alive

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media