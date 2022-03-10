Support for Tipperary footballers in push for promotion from league's basement division

Tipperary corner back Jack Harney bursts out of defence past Wexford full forward Alan Tobin in Sunday’s National Football League game. Picture: Noel Reddy
Cavan are still the firm favourites to win the National Football League Division Four but support is coming in fast for Tipperary after their win in Wexford.
There was only a point in it when the final whistle was blown in Wexford Park last Sunday, with Tipperary beating the Model County 4-4 to 0-15 and BoyleSports have now cut their outright hopes of winning the division into 6/1 from 8/1.
The Premier County team have added even more momentum into their promotion push, with those odds clipped into 5/4 from 7/4 after they were cut from 8/1 the week previously.
2020 Ulster champions Cavan are still the 1/6 favourites to win the division.
Tipp head north this Sunday to play Cavan at Breffni Park at 2pm.
Tipperary corner back Jack Harney bursts out of defence past Wexford full forward Alan Tobin in Sunday’s National Football League game. Picture: Noel Reddy
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.