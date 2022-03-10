Search

10 Mar 2022

Support for Tipperary footballers in push for promotion from league's basement division

Wins over Sligo and Wexford have given Tipp momentum

Jack Harney

Tipperary corner back Jack Harney bursts out of defence past Wexford full forward Alan Tobin in Sunday’s National Football League game. Picture: Noel Reddy

10 Mar 2022 8:00 AM

Cavan are still the firm favourites to win the National Football League Division Four but support is coming in fast for Tipperary after their win in Wexford.

There was only a point in it when the final whistle was blown in Wexford Park last Sunday, with Tipperary beating the Model County 4-4 to 0-15 and BoyleSports have now cut their outright hopes of winning the division into 6/1 from 8/1.

The Premier County team have added even more momentum into their promotion push, with those odds clipped into 5/4 from 7/4 after they were cut from 8/1 the week previously.

2020 Ulster champions Cavan are still the 1/6 favourites to win the division.

Tipp head north this Sunday to play Cavan at Breffni Park at 2pm.

