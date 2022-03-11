Gold for young Tipperary middle distance runner in Munster indoors

Daire O'Donnell of DBB Athletic Club who recently won a gold medal at the Munster Indoor Championships
DBB AC news
Congratulations to Daire O’Donnell who competed in the Munster Indoor championships in Nenagh on Saturday, March 5. Daire ran in the U16 1500m race and won gold. A fantastic achievement for Daire and it’s great to see him reap the rewards of his hard work in recent months.
The Kinvara Rock n Road 2022 10k, half marathon and marathon was also on Saturday, March 5. This is a popular and very scenic race which brings you through The Burren and the weather was ideal with sunshine and mild temperatures. Club member David Gleeson made his debut at the half marathon distance finishing in 1:34:58 a fantastic performance.
The Irish life Health Munster Schools cross country took place in Cork AAI grounds in Slieveroe on March 3 and DBB AC had 2 athletes compete. First to run representing Thurles CBS was Conor Kennedy in the Minor Boys 2500m. Conor ran very well finishing in 41st place and the school team Thurles CBS placed 6th overall in this category. Daire O’Donnell representing Cashel Community School ran in the intermediate boys 5,000m. Daire ran an excellent race finishing in 13th place in a time of 18.40.
Juvenile training continues on Monday nights 7 to 8 pm in the community field in Dualla. Adult meet and train is on Saturday mornings at 8.30am. New members are always welcome. Check out www.dbbac.ie for further details.
