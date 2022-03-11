Rachael Blackmore launches new ladies football club in county Tipperary

If the excitement is as good in Cheltenham as it was in the GAA complex on Sunday last for the launch of the Killenaule Ladies Football club, then it will be one hell of a festival.

Killenaule Ladies GAA club has been set up and it will be run under the one club policy in tandem with the local GAA club. Global sports icon and local hero Rachael Blackmore was on hand to help with its launch.

Kevin Shelly, chairman of the Juvenile club and Ladies Football club said “We were absolutely honoured that Rachael would find time in her hectic schedule to help us out and come to the launch. While horse racing and not Gaelic games is her sport, that didn’t matter to her. Rachael said when she came home last year and saw all the support she got locally she was blown away, so she was more than happy to help out. What a role model Rachael is for young boys and girls in our club. We are all very proud of her and her achievements. She’s as humble and as impressive a person as you could meet.”



Rachael wasn’t the only inspiration present for the young Killenaule ladies footballers to look up to and admire. Tipperary players Cliona O’Dwyer, Niamh Hayes, Meadhbh O’Loughlin and Evie Smyth were also present.

U6 and U8 training has already kicked off in Killenaule, with 31 enthusiastic girls present on the first night. Kevin said the club has had a great start. “We are starting off with U6 and U8 teams and the interest has been huge from players, families, coaches and volunteers. We plan to build on this momentum and add further age groups. With the ladies football club, our gym and recently-launched squash club, we hope we are making good progress in having something to offer for women in the area who want a sporting or fitness outlet.”

Anyone interested in getting involved can contact Kevin on 086-8231019 or contact other officers of the club, or get in touch through Facebook.