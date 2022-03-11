Search

11 Mar 2022

Tipperary's Anna Rose Kennedy will lead DCU Dóchas Éireann into Yoplait O’Connor Cup semi-final

DCU Dóchas Éireann are the only unbeaten team in the competition

Anna Rose Kennedy

Anna Rose Kennedy

Reporter:

Sports Reporter

11 Mar 2022 11:30 AM

Email:

sport@nationalist.ie

Tipperary's Anna Rose Kennedy is captain of the DCU Dóchas Éireann team, the current Division 1 champions and favourites to land the Yoplait O’Connor Cup, the ladies football higher education championship, and the concluding stages of which will be played this Friday and Saturday.

GMIT Mayo, TUS Midwest and DCU Dóchas Éireann landed the HEC, Lagan and Donaghy Cups respectively on Tuesday and thoughts now turn to the concluding stages of the Yoplait Moynihan, Lynch, Giles and O’Connor Cup competitions.

DCU Dóchas Éireann take on UCC in the semi-final at the DCU St Clare’s Grass Pitch at 1pm today, Friday.

They’re the only unbeaten team in the competition and can call upon a host of inter-county stars in their quest for a fifth title, and a first since 2018.

UL face NUI Galway in today's other semi-final.

Both games will be shown live on LGFA Facebook and YouTube, with the final down for decision on Saturday afternoon at 4pm (live on Spórt TG4 YouTube).  

