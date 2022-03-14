Tipperary Soccer: Weekend programme hammered - just six games went ahead

After the very heavy rain in the previous days, only six games were played in the TSDL at the weekend with all the Youths games on Saturday abandoned.
SUNDAY, MARCH 13
Clonmel Credit Union Premier League
Bansha Celtic 1 – 6 Clonmel Town
Paddy Purtill Cup Quarter-Final
Clonmel Celtic 1 – 0 Tipperary Town
Peake Villa 4 – 0 Clonmel Celtic B
Clonmel Credit Union Division 2
Kilsheelan United 1 – 3 Clonmel Town (Clonmel Town win Division 2 league)
St Nicholas 2 – 1 Mullinahone
Clonmel Credit Union Division 3
Donohill and District 2 – 3 Clerihan
The Clonmel Town B squad along with team management and supporters celebrate with the Clonmel Credit Union Division 2 trophy
Clonoulty-Rossmore Captain Martin Sadlier lifts the Munster Cup aloft after the famous win over Scarriff on Saturday.
