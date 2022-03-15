Cahir's Coláiste advance to Munster A soccer semi-final after penalty shootout win

MUNSTER SCHOOLS UNDER 15 A SOCCER QUARTER-FINAL

KINSALE COMMUNITY SCHOOL 3

COLÁISTE DÚN IASCAIGH, CAHIR 3

(Cahir win 5-4 on penalties)



Coláiste Dún Iascaigh Cahir have progressed to the semi final stage of the Munster Schools u15 A Soccer competition.

Having already overcome big hitters such as De La Salle of Waterford and St Colman’s of Fermoyy, Cahir arrived in Carrigaline in good form, scoring plenty of goals and displaying a miserly defence.

Both sides started tentatively with both eager not to give away the early initiative. A long range free kick midway through the first half by Rowan Barrett would lead to the opening goal, Barrett’s effort cracking the crossbar before a scramble in the box was powered home by the impressive Josh O’Dwyer. Leigh Murphy was unlucky not to double the Cahir lead later in the half as they went into the break 1-0 up.

The script would be completely flipped in the second half, five goals being scored in what turned out to be exciting viewing for neutrals and spectators. Kinsale scored three goals in the space of 10 minutes which dealt the Tipperary side a hammer blow given the relative dominance and comfort they had enjoyed up until this point.

With seven minutes remaining, Cahir still found themselves two down. Rowan Barrett received the ball from a quickly taken throw-in and jinked into the home side’s 18 yard area, his square ball across resulted in a foul being committed on Josh Davey. Up stepped Barrett who cooly dispatched his penalty into the top corner.

Momentum completely shifted from this point and the confidence now felt by the Tipperary side was shown in their equaliser with a move of over 12 passes. Goalkeeper Daniels Lakis waltzed out with the ball, resulting in a passing movement between Padraig Farrell, Josh O’Dwyer, Luke Morrissey, Leigh Murphy, Rowan Barrett and finally Josh Davey ending up in the back of the net.



Both sides meandered through extra time, Barrett and Patrick McDonagh going close and Lakis producing one crucial save. In the end the game went to penalties, a cruel way to lose given the effort put in by both.

Cahir would convert all five of their penalties with Rowan Barrett, Leigh Murphy, Daniels Lakis, Dean Cummins and finally Padraig Farrell all being successful sending them through to the final four.

Man of the Match: Rowan Barrett