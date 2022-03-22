Injury likely to rule Seamus Callanan out of Tipperary's opening two games in Munster championship

Seamus Callanan has confirmed that he's likely to miss Tipperary's opening two games in the Munster senior hurling championship.

The All-Ireland-winning captain and former hurler of the year broke his finger in his left hand at training at the beginning of the month.

Speaking this morning at the launch of oneills.com's sponsorship of the U-20 hurling championship, the 33-year-old said the provincial round robin games against Waterford on April 17 and Clare a week later will come too early for him.

However he's hopeful of being available for the matches against Limerick on May 8 and Cork on May 22.

"Unfortunately I'd say the first few rounds are probably out for me," the Drom-Inch player has stated.

"There's a couple of wires in it (the finger), they need to be in it for a six-week period and then hopefully get back at it. So at the moment it's just running and trying to keep as ready as I can be. But obviously I can't do much more than that at the moment.

"I won't know much more until I'm meeting the specialist again next Monday. I can't see it being a case of them being able to take out the wires early but at the moment it's not looking good for the first two games.

"Look let's see, I'll keep my body ready anyway and hopefully be fit to contribute at some stage."

Callanan started just one match in Tipperary's league campaign, the home defeat by Dublin.