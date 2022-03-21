Tipperary teenager helps Ireland to golf international success over Wales

Congratulations to Caitlin Shippam, Ballykisteen Golf Club, on her recent selection on the Irish Girls’ team
Selected for Irish Girls’ Team
Congratulations to Caitlin Shippam, Ballykisteen Golf Club, on her recent selection on the Irish Girls’ team that played Wales in an international match at Cardigan Golf Club, Wales, on March 19 and 20.
Caitlin and her family are to be congratulated on this wonderful achievement.
Ireland beat Wales over the 2-day event Caitlin winning on the 17th on day one and being called in on Day Two so a fabulous achievement for her.
Congratulations to Caitlin Shippam, Ballykisteen Golf Club, on her recent selection on the Irish Girls’ team
World-renowned surgeons braved the Ukrainian warzone to perform critical heart surgeries on babies and young children
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.