Tipperary Soccer: Darmody delivers with double strike

Clonmel Credit Union League Division 3

Suirside 3 – 1 Dualla

Suirside went back to the top of Division Three after a hard- fought win over a Dualla side who have definitely proved they are worth their place back in the TSDL this season, with some fine results and performances giving them a solid mid-table position to build on for the seasons ahead. But this was a bridge too far against a high-flying Suirside outfit who took only four minutes to open the scoring when John Darmody beat the offside trap to finish well into the corner.

However, in the 13th minute the visitors were level when they managed to drag the home defence out of position and set up Liam Butler to fire home the equaliser.

Both teams had chances after this but defences were on top for the rest of the half, and the sides went to the break level at 1-1.

Dualla started the second period much brighter and pegged Suirside back for large parts of the first quarter of an hour. But as often happens, they were left to rue their inability to make that dominance count, when in the 69th minute the hosts re-took the lead through a David Brannigan penalty won by Paul Kennedy, who had just come off the bench.

Six minutes later the home side made sure of the points when Darmody scored his second, and from there to the end they saw out the game comfortably to re-affirm their title ambitions.

Tipperary Town 2 – 8 Donohill and District

With the season winding down and petering out for both sides, Donohill travelled to Tipperary Town on Sunday and came away with their biggest win of the current campaign.

The visitors were on top for most of the first half and went to the break two goals to the good, thanks to strikes from Kevin Browne and Seanie Ryan.

The home side did make a mini comeback early in the second period and levelled the game after goals from Marcel Borsa and Mark Browne.

But they sustained some injuries and when Donohill put the pressure back on midway through the half, the home side folded and gave up six goals in a 20-minute spell they will want to forget about.

Dinny Crosse and Lewis Bowes were on target with two goals each, and further strikes by Sean Stokes and Alan Shanahan sealed a comprehensive win for the visitors.

Moyglass United 4 – 1 Burncourt Celtic

Moyglass United continued their best season in the last few years with another good win against a Burncourt Celtic side that promised much in the early weeks but were unable to sustain that challenge over what has become a gruelling Third Division campaign.

The home side hit the front after six minutes when Jack Hayes headed home a Niall Doocey cross. Only a few minutes later, Hayes then turned provider when he played a through ball to Mick Byrnes, who slotted past the goalie.

The hosts made it three in the 25th minute when Doocey hit a perfect strike from the edge of the box into the bottom corner, putting them in complete control.

This was how it stayed until half-time, and on the resumption the home side continued to dominate. Throughout the second half they were creating lots of chances, but were way too profligate in front of goal.

It took until ten minutes from the end for the fourth goal to come for the home side. It arrived when Mick Byrne got his second after the hardworking Tom Gahan made a 30-yard run to lay it up for him on a plate. Byrne didn’t let his colleague’s efforts go to waste.

The visitors got a consolation when Martin Burke headed home from a corner in the 85th minute, but it was too little, too late to make any real difference to the final score.



Two Mile Borris 1 – 4 Powerstown

A dominant first half performance by the visitors here had the game done and dusted by half-time, as they won their third game on the trot and closed in on a very successful first season in the TSDL.

Two early goals by Brian Quirke and Shane Ryan set the tone. And although Borris did steady the ship midway through the half, when the visitors stepped on the pedal in the final ten minutes before half-tim, they added a further brace through Cathal McKeown and James Brennan to ensure they went to the tea in a comfortable state.

The second half was a much tamer affair, with a consolation goal by Cathal McElgunn scored near the end for the home side.