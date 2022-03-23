Emphatic display from Tipperary U16s camogie side sees them into Munster semi-final

UNDER 16A CAMOGIE MUNSTER CHAMPIONSHIP

TIPPERARY 3-10 CLARE 0-4

Tipperary had an emphatic victory over Clare in round 1 of the Munster U16 A championship to qualify for a place in the Munster semi-final.

Clare had the aid of a very strong wind in the County Camogie Grounds at The Ragg on Saturday afternoon but it was Tipp that led at the break 1-1 to 0-2, thanks to a rasper of a goal by Caoimhe Stakelum after 12 minutes.

Sophie Maher had opened the home team’s account with a point from midfield before Evie Scanlon (Clare’s only scorer on the day) equalised. An attack in the 20th minute led to a Clare penalty, which was brilliantly saved by goalie Danielle Butler.

A second Evie Scanlon free in the 24th minute completed the scoring in a low-scoring opening half, where Clare were guilty of some poor wides.

In the second half centre back Sarah Corcoran gave an exhibition of free-taking, brilliantly executing five in total and one 45m. With the wind at her back she stepped up in the opening few minutes to score three frees in-a-row.

A Danielle Butler point was followed by a Ciara O’Hora goal in a blistering start to the second half put the result beyond doubt as Tipp now held a nine-points lead, 2-5 to 0-2.

The Clare puckout struggled to get past their own half backline, meaning the Tipp attack was relentless. Hannah Butler and Sarah Corcoran both pointed before Ciara Shelly had 1-1 in quick succession to make it 3-9 to 0-3 with 10 minutes to go.

Tipperary forward Emer Dwan gets her shot away during the U16 game against Clare at The Ragg last weekend. (Images by Vincent Flynn)



Evie Scanlon had her second point of the half from a free while Sarah Corcoran finished the scoring for Tipp. Tipp now look forward to a Munster semi-final on April 24. The management team got an opportunity to empty the bench in what was no doubt a satisfying opening victory.

Tipperary: Danielle Butler, Lucy Purcell, Aine Finn, Eabha Dolan, Paula Quirke, Sarah Corcoran (0-6, 5 frees, 1 45m), Alison Fitzgerald, Sophie Maher (0-1), Danielle Ryan (0-1), Ciara Shelly (1-1), Hannah Butler (0-1), Caoimhe Stakelum (1-0), Emer Dwan, Ciara O’Hora (1-0), Ali O’Kelly. Subs used: Caitlin Shelly, Robyn Fitzgerald, Clodagh Ryan, Ava Bevans, Hazel Ryan, Ciara Gleeson, Iris Grace.