23 Mar 2022

Delighted Tipperary man leads in Gold Cup winner at Cheltenham Festival

John Ferguson is groom at Henry de Bromhead's stables

A Plus Tard

Eamonn Wynne

23 Mar 2022 8:00 PM

ewynne@nationalist.ie

Above: Killenaule jockey Rachael Blackmore and Clogheen man John Ferguson, a groom with Waterford-based trainer Henry de Bromhead, show their delight after A Plus Tard’s success in the Boodles Gold Cup at Cheltenham last Friday afternoon. Picture: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

A Tipperary man was part of a historic moment at last week's Cheltenham horse racing festival. 

John Ferguson from Clogheen led in A Plus Tard after the horse's success in the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup, when Killenaule woman Rachael Blackmore became the first female jockey to win the blue riband event at the festival.

John is a groom at trainer Henry de Bromhead's yard at Knockeen, Co Waterford, and was delighted to share in yet another famous triumph for the stables. In the last year de Bromhead has trained the winners of two Cheltenham Gold Cups, two Champion Hurdles and the Aintree Grand National. 

"These are such special days and I wouldn't swap the Grand National for anything, but this is the Gold Cup," said Rachael Blackmore.

"He (A Plus Tard) is a very talented horse and I'm very lucky to be on him."

Local News

