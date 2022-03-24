Five Tipperary players are in the hunt for camogie All-Star awards

Róisín Howard is one of five Tipperary players nominated for a camogie All-Star award
The previously postponed 2021 Camogie All-Stars banquet takes place this Friday night at the Osprey Hotel in Naas, Co Kildare.
Tipperary have five players nominated for awards - Mary Ryan, Ereena Fryday, Orla O'Dwyer, Róisín Howard and Cáit Devane.
With the county's camogie fortunes improving steadily in recent years, it's hoped that Tipperary players will feature prominently when the awards are presented.
Last year, donations raised through fundraising allowed the Irish Cancer Society to provide vital cancer support services to patients across Tipperary
Tipperary corner forward Ali O’Kelly tries to get clear of her Clare opponent during last weekend’s big win for the Tipperary under 16s in a game played at the County Camoge Grounds, The Ragg.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.