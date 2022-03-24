Search

24 Mar 2022

Tipperary athlete helps Team Ireland achieve record-breaking run in Belgrade

Relay team breaks existing Irish record by more than three seconds

Sharlene Mawdsley

Sharlene Mawdsley helped the Irish relay team to set a new national record

Reporter:

Eamonn Wynne

24 Mar 2022 8:00 PM

Email:

ewynne@nationalist.ie

A Tipperary woman was a member of Team Ireland, which secured two national 4x400 metres relay records on the final day of the World Indoor Athletics Championships in Belgrade, breaking both of the previous records set at the 2004 IAAF World Indoor Championships in Budapest. 

Sharlene Mawdsley from Newport AC joined Sophie Becker (Raheny Shamrock AC), Roisin Harrison (Emerald AC) and Phil Healy (Bandon AC) on the team that clocked a time of 3:30.97, missing out a final place by six hundredths of a second, and breaking the existing record by more than three seconds. 

The previous record was set in 2004 in Budapest by Karen Shrinkins, Ciara Sheehy, Michelle Carey and Joanne Cuddihy. 

The men's team of Cillin Greene (Galway City Harriers AC) Cathal Crosbie (Ennis Track AC), Brian Gregan (Clonliffe Harriers AC) and Chris O’Donnell (Galway City Harriers AC) secured a national indoor record time of 3:08.63, missing out on a final place by a mere 0.33 of a second.

As young Irish talents made their debut on the global stage, this championship offered all of Team Ireland a stepping stone for more great things to come from Irish athletics for the rest of the season.

Five Tipperary players are in the hunt for camogie All-Star awards

Awards will be presented in Naas this Friday night

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media