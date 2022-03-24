Tipperary players share in Young Munster's Senior Cup success at Thomond Park

Tipperary men Adam Maher (Clonmel, left) and Colm Skehan (Horse and Jockey) lift the Munster Senior Cup after Young Munster's success. Picture: Bridget Delaney
There was great joy for two Tipperary players, Clonmel's Adam Maher and Colm Skehan from Horse and Jockey, when Young Munster won rugby's Munster Senior Cup.
The Limerick side overcame their great rivals Garryowen by 11-8 in the final played at Thomond Park.
While this was their ninth Munster Senior Cup title, it was the first time they had ever retained the trophy.
