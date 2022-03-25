Longford official will referee Tipperary's crunch football league clash with London

Tipperary senior football manager David Power
Longford referee Patrick Maguire will be in charge of Tipperary's crucial Allianz National Football League division four clash with London at FBD Semple Stadium on Saturday evening.
Four consecutive wins have set David Power's team up nicely and another against London will secure an immediate return to division three after just a single season in the bottom tier.
The match starts at 7pm.
