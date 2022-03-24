West Tipperary GAA draws for 2022 have been made
The draws for the 2022 West Championships were held in Golden this week:
West Senior Hurling Championship 2022
Straight Final
Clonoulty/Rossmore v Eire Og Annacarty Donohill
West Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship 2022
Straight Final
Cashel King Cormacs v Sean Treacys
West Intermediate Hurling Championship Semi-Finals 2022
Golden/Kilfeacle v Cappawhite
Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams v Arravale Rovers
Crosco Cup 2022
Quarter Finals:
Cashel King Cormacs v Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams
Clonoulty/Rossmore v Cappawhite
Golden/Kilfeacle v Sean Treacys
Arravale Rovers v Bye
Semi-Finals:
1 v 4
2 v 3
West Junior A Hurling Championship 2022
One Group (Semis 1 v 4 & 2 v 3)
Cashel King Cormacs
Clonoulty/Rossmore
Galtee Rovers
Lattin/Cullen
Rockwell Rovers
West Junior B Hurling Championship 2022
Three Groups
Group Winners will be kept apart in ¼ Finals
Group A (Top three to ¼’s)
Solohead
Emly
Eire Og Annacarty Donohill
Clonoulty/Rossmore
Arravale Rovers
Group B (Top three to ¼’s)
Golden/Kilfeacle
Cashel King Cormacs
Lattin/Cullen
Cappawhite
Group C (Top two to ¼’s)
Sean Treacys
Rosegreen
Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams
Galtee Rovers
West Junior B Hurling League 2022
Top team in each group to semi-finals
2nd & 3rd teams to ¼ Finals
Group 1
Solohead
Emly
Cappawhite
Golden/Kilfeacle
Sean Treacys
Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams
Group 2
Arravale Rovers
Clonoulty/Rossmore
Eire Og Annacarty Donohill
Cashel King Cormacs
Rosegreen
To commence on Tuesday April 5th and each Tuesday after that
West U19A Hurling 2022
Round Robin (Top Two Teams to Final)
Clonoulty/Rossmore
Cashel King Cormacs
Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams
West U19B Hurling 2022
Top Two in each group to Semi-Finals
Group A
Galtee Rovers
Rockwell/Rosegreen
Golden/Kilfeacle
Eire Og/Treacys
Group B
Lattin/Cullen
Arravale Rovers
Emly
Cappawhite Gaels
West Senior Football Championship Semi-Finals 2022
Aherlow v Rockwell Rovers
Arravale Rovers v Eire Og Annacarty Donohill
O’Donoghue Cup 2022
¼ Final
Galtee Rovers v Rockwell Rovers
Semi-Finals:
Aherlow v Galtee Rovers or Rockwell Rovers
Arravale Rovers v Golden/Kilfeacle
West Intermediate Football Championship Semi-Finals 2022
Clonoulty/Rossmore v Galtee Rovers
Golden/Kilfeacle v Cashel King Cormacs
West Junior A Football Championship 2022
Round Robin (Semis 1 v 4 & 2 v 3)
Arravale Rovers
Emly
Sean Treacys
Solohead
Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams
West Junior B Football Championship 2022
Top Two in each Group to Semi-Finals
Group A
Rosegreen
Cappawhite
Aherlow
Golden/Kilfeacle
Group B
Eire Og Annacarty Donohill
Galtee Rovers
Rockwell Rovers
West U19A Football 2022
Round Robin (Semis 1 v 4 & 2 v 3)
Arravale Rovers
Cashel King Cormacs
Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams
Clonoulty/Rossmore
Rockwell/Rosegreen
West U19B Football 2022
Top 2 in each Group to Semi-Finals
Group A
Golden/Kilfeacle
Eire Og/Treacys
Emly
Group B
Cappawhite Gaels
Aherlow
Galtee Rovers
Artists Marine Kearney (left) and Jacqueline Bates Gartlan (right) with Eimear King of the South Tipperary Arts Centre at the launch of the Ukraine appeal
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.