24 Mar 2022

West Tipperary GAA draws for 2022 have been made

There are some very interesting clashes in the offing

24 Mar 2022 6:00 PM

The draws for the 2022 West Championships were held in Golden this week:

West Senior Hurling Championship 2022
Straight Final
Clonoulty/Rossmore v Eire Og Annacarty Donohill

West Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship 2022
Straight Final
Cashel King Cormacs v Sean Treacys

West Intermediate Hurling Championship Semi-Finals 2022

Golden/Kilfeacle v Cappawhite

Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams v Arravale Rovers

Crosco Cup 2022
Quarter Finals:

Cashel King Cormacs v Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams
Clonoulty/Rossmore v Cappawhite
Golden/Kilfeacle v Sean Treacys
Arravale Rovers v Bye

Semi-Finals:
1 v 4
2 v 3

West Junior A Hurling Championship 2022
One Group (Semis 1 v 4 & 2 v 3)

Cashel King Cormacs
Clonoulty/Rossmore
Galtee Rovers
Lattin/Cullen
Rockwell Rovers

West Junior B Hurling Championship 2022
Three Groups
Group Winners will be kept apart in ¼ Finals
Group A (Top three to ¼’s)
Solohead
Emly
Eire Og Annacarty Donohill
Clonoulty/Rossmore
Arravale Rovers

Group B (Top three to ¼’s)
Golden/Kilfeacle
Cashel King Cormacs
Lattin/Cullen
Cappawhite

Group C (Top two to ¼’s)
Sean Treacys
Rosegreen
Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams
Galtee Rovers

West Junior B Hurling League 2022
Top team in each group to semi-finals
2nd & 3rd teams to ¼ Finals

Group 1
Solohead
Emly
Cappawhite
Golden/Kilfeacle
Sean Treacys
Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams

Group 2
Arravale Rovers
Clonoulty/Rossmore
Eire Og Annacarty Donohill
Cashel King Cormacs
Rosegreen

To commence on Tuesday April 5th and each Tuesday after that

West U19A Hurling 2022
Round Robin (Top Two Teams to Final)
Clonoulty/Rossmore
Cashel King Cormacs
Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams

West U19B Hurling 2022
Top Two in each group to Semi-Finals


Group A
Galtee Rovers
Rockwell/Rosegreen
Golden/Kilfeacle
Eire Og/Treacys

Group B
Lattin/Cullen
Arravale Rovers
Emly
Cappawhite Gaels

West Senior Football Championship Semi-Finals 2022

Aherlow v Rockwell Rovers
Arravale Rovers v Eire Og Annacarty Donohill

O’Donoghue Cup 2022

¼ Final
Galtee Rovers v Rockwell Rovers

Semi-Finals:
Aherlow v Galtee Rovers or Rockwell Rovers
Arravale Rovers v Golden/Kilfeacle


West Intermediate Football Championship Semi-Finals 2022

Clonoulty/Rossmore v Galtee Rovers
Golden/Kilfeacle v Cashel King Cormacs

West Junior A Football Championship 2022
Round Robin (Semis 1 v 4 & 2 v 3)
Arravale Rovers
Emly
Sean Treacys
Solohead
Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams

West Junior B Football Championship 2022
Top Two in each Group to Semi-Finals

Group A
Rosegreen
Cappawhite
Aherlow
Golden/Kilfeacle

Group B

Eire Og Annacarty Donohill
Galtee Rovers

Rockwell Rovers

West U19A Football 2022
Round Robin (Semis 1 v 4 & 2 v 3)


Arravale Rovers
Cashel King Cormacs
Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams
Clonoulty/Rossmore
Rockwell/Rosegreen

West U19B Football 2022

Top 2 in each Group to Semi-Finals

Group A

Golden/Kilfeacle
Eire Og/Treacys
Emly

Group B
Cappawhite Gaels
Aherlow
Galtee Rovers

