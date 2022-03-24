Search

24 Mar 2022

Two Tipperary players named on Irish women's rugby team to face Wales

Dorothy Wall and Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe included in starting fifteen

Dorothy Wall

Fethard's Dorothy Wall will earn her eleventh cap against Wales on Saturday

Tipperary players Dorothy Wall and Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe have been chosen on the Irish team to play Wales in Saturday's opening TikTok Women’s Six Nations rugby game at the RDS.

Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe from Tipperary Town will earn her seventh Irish cap when she joins Lucy Mulhall and Eimear Considine in the back three.

Fethard player Dorothy Wall, meanwhile, who has won ten caps, returns from injury to start at blindside flanker, having missed last autumn’s November series.

Nichola Fryday will captain the side.

The match starts at 4.45pm and will be shown live on Virgin Media One.

