Two Tipperary players named on Irish women's rugby team to face Wales

Fethard's Dorothy Wall will earn her eleventh cap against Wales on Saturday
Tipperary players Dorothy Wall and Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe have been chosen on the Irish team to play Wales in Saturday's opening TikTok Women’s Six Nations rugby game at the RDS.
Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe from Tipperary Town will earn her seventh Irish cap when she joins Lucy Mulhall and Eimear Considine in the back three.
Fethard player Dorothy Wall, meanwhile, who has won ten caps, returns from injury to start at blindside flanker, having missed last autumn’s November series.
Nichola Fryday will captain the side.
The match starts at 4.45pm and will be shown live on Virgin Media One.
Artists Marine Kearney (left) and Jacqueline Bates Gartlan (right) with Eimear King of the South Tipperary Arts Centre at the launch of the Ukraine appeal
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.