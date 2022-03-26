No joy for Tipperary players as Ireland lose opening game in Women's Six Nations rugby championship

There was disappointment for Tipperary players Dorothy Wall and Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe when Ireland were beaten 27-19 by Wales in their opening game of the TikTik Women's Six Nations rugby championship at the RDS this afternoon.
In front of a record attendance for an Ireland women's international of 6,113, Ireland led for most of the game but Wales' greater power eventually paid dividends.
Tries by Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe, Linda Djougang and Stacey Flood had Ireland leading by 14-5 at half time and 19-10 at the three-quarter stage before they were eventually overhauled.
Two late tries for substitute Donna Rose had Wales ahead, before Hannah Jones scored a late breakaway as Ireland chased the game.
Ireland are away to France at 2.15 next Saturday afternoon, April 2, a match that will be shown live on RTÉ 2.
