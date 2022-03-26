Search

26 Mar 2022

No joy for Tipperary players as Ireland lose opening game in Women's Six Nations rugby championship

Wales finish stronger to clinch victory at the RDS

Eamonn Wynne

26 Mar 2022 9:12 PM

ewynne@nationalist.ie

There was disappointment for Tipperary players Dorothy Wall and Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe when Ireland were beaten 27-19 by Wales in their opening game of the TikTik Women's Six Nations rugby championship at the RDS this afternoon.

In front of a record attendance for an Ireland women's international of 6,113, Ireland led for most of the game but Wales' greater power eventually paid dividends.

Tries by Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe, Linda Djougang and Stacey Flood had Ireland leading by 14-5 at half time and 19-10 at the three-quarter stage before they were eventually overhauled.

Two late tries for substitute Donna Rose had Wales ahead, before Hannah Jones scored a late breakaway as Ireland chased the game.

Ireland are away to France at 2.15 next Saturday afternoon, April 2, a match that will be shown live on RTÉ 2.

