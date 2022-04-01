Search

01 Apr 2022

Diarmuid Connolly believes Conor Sweeney can tip the balance in Tipperary's favour

Tipp prepare to take on Cavan in league division four final

Tipperary football captain Conor Sweeney

Reporter:

Sports Reporter

01 Apr 2022 3:00 PM

Email:

sport@nationalist.ie

Croke Park hosts Cavan and Tipperary this Saturday afternoon in the Allianz National Football League division 4 final at 2.30 and Dublin legend Diarmuid Connolly is siding with the underdogs Tipperary.

The six-time All-Ireland winner was speaking to BoyleSports in advance of the clash, and he thinks if Tipperary’s star player Conor Sweeney has a good game, then they will come out on top and be crowned the division 4 winners.

He said: “I called this at the start of division 4. Cavan are the standout team, having won Ulster a couple of years ago, and they really shouldn’t be sitting in this division.

"Tipperary are similar, they shouldn’t be in division 4 having won the Munster title a few years ago. These two teams shouldn’t be there and should be up in the leagues.

“The last time these sides met, Tipperary won. They went to Breffni Park and won by 1-11 to 1-07.

"Tipperary are big odds to win at 5/2 and I fancy them to beat Cavan (4/9 favourites). They are hard to separate but I think Conor Sweeney for the Premier County is their standout player. He is their free taker and go-to guy.

“We saw him the last day in Croke Park in an All-Ireland semi-final, and he shot the lights out so can he do that again. If he can get a foothold in the game, then Tipperary will come out on top here."

Tipperary United Sports Panel honours the memory of Michael Hogan in Croke Park

Knocknagow award to Bloody Sunday team accepted by GAA president

