Tipperary United Sports Panel honours the memory of Michael Hogan in Croke Park

Above: At the presentation of the 2020 Knocknagow Award (awarded posthumously to the Tipperary Bloody Sunday team of 1920) at Croke Park were, from left, Tipperary United Sports Panel members Eamonn Wynne, Liam O'Donnchú and Seamus King; Niamh McCoy, Director, GAA Museum; GAA president Larry McCarthy; Muiris Walsh, chairman, Tipperary United Sports Panel; Davy Hallinan and Seamus McCarthy, Tipperary United Sports Panel members

The scene of the greatest tragedy in the history of the GAA was revisited this week when six members of the Tipperary United Sports Panel honoured the memory of slain footballer Michael Hogan in Croke Park, in the presence of GAA president Larry McCarthy.

Each year the Sports Panel presents its Annerville awards to the county's amateur sports stars of the year. These include the Knocknagow Award, which is presented to a renowned sportsperson of the past.

The panel decided to present the 2020 Knocknagow Award posthumously to the Tipperary football team that played Dublin in a challenge match on Bloody Sunday on November 21 1920, when 14 people were shot dead and many others injured at Croke Park as an act of reprisal by British forces during the War of Independence.

The victims included 24-year-old Tipperary footballer Michael Hogan, from Grangemockler, after whom the Hogan Stand is named.

The panel members also decided to present the award to the GAA Museum at Croke Park.

"We are deeply honoured to receive this and the significance of it is huge," stated GAA president Larry McCarthy.

Speaking a short distance from the spot where Michael Hogan was killed, he thanked the panel for the award, which he said had been bestowed by a group that, since 1959, presented the longest existing sports awards in the country.

"Well done for honouring the Tipperary senior football team that played on that horrendous day in 1920, and we very much appreciate the thought that the panel would present the award to the GAA Museum," said the GAA president.

The award was presented by United Sports Panel chairman Muiris Walsh, who stated "Croke Park is a different place from the one that bore witness to the awful atrocities that took place in 1920. This stadium is testament to the wonderful organisation that is the GAA.

"In a world where mediocrity is rewarded handsomely, where more and more people know the price of everything but the value of nothing, I know I speak on behalf of not only Tipperary people but for many people on this island that while this ground was turned into one of the finest stadiums in the world, no money could buy or erase the name of Michael Hogan.

"Climbing the steps of the Hogan Stand still remains the dream of thousands of girls and boys across this Island. Long may that continue."