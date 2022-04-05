Greyhound Racing: Cuddles gives rivals the Monday blues at Thurles

A rescheduling at Thurles Greyhound Stadium saw the regular fixture deferred to Monday of this week and happy to wait for his opportunity in the ON2 525 was Tell On Cuddles (Ballymac Eske- Hovex Grace) who made a stunning debut for David Byrnes when announcing himself as a truly exciting prospect for the season ahead.



A May 2020 whelp, Tell On Cuddles was slow to stride from trap 3 and trailed the field throughout the initial exchanges but reaching full stride on the run to the corner, advanced to a three-way battle for second position when passing rivals while tackling the turns.



Leading the charge at that point was Bogger Cabela who held a strong three length advantage on the run to halfway as the Byrnes winner fully secured second at the top of the backstraight, but the leader would see that margin steadily reduce on the run to the final turn.



Joining Bogger Cabela entering the home stretch, Tell On Cuddles emphatically settled the race when streaking clear to a three length verdict over the gallant Bogger Cabela and leaving a hugely pleasing impression, posted a rare debut time at Thurles of 28.86 (-30).



Steph secures hattrick

In sparkling form all season at Thurles, Christy & Louise Meaney’s Kylenoe Steph (Ballymac Best- Toms Linda) was easy to fancy for Monday’s A1 525 having dismissed a tough task in A0 company last time and the track favourite duly completed a hattrick with a fifth victory of 2022.



Housed in trap 3, the September 2019 whelp broke behind the pace which was set by the fast- starting Cabra Cleo to her inside but pacing up well to the corner, the Meaney stalwart contested for the lead between that pacesetter and Magical Benji as the trio tackled the bends as one.



Game as you like, Kylenoe Steph displayed all of her admirable battling qualities on the run to the backstraight when forging a tight lead over Cabra Cleo and always impressing with middle pace, duly edged clear to the closing bends. Settling the race on the run for home, it was Bogger Maria who caught the eye when staying stoutly through runners to claim second late on but a cosy three length winner, Kylenoe Steph posted 29.23 (-30) in her seventh career success.



Next best on the Monday clock, the first of the night’s A6 525 contests returned a winner of real note as Noel Desmond’s Fishing Hug (Droopys Jet-Love Honey) left all previous form behind in a facile maiden victory at the seventh time of asking.



Superior pace

Lightly raced as a September 2019 whelp, the Dermot Leahy charge failed to secure clear passage on return from a near five-month layoff last month but swifter to stride from trap 6 this time, the strong runner turned in a more forward position than ever before when a length in arrears to Kilvil Arnold entering the backstraight. Superior pace to the closing bends then saw Fishing Hug strike the front at halfway before taking a one-length lead to the third turn and staying very strongly thereafter, the Leahy winner extended to a commanding eleven length verdict in 29.26 (-30).



Having twice settled for second in the early part of the fixture, Liam Peacock did register a winner on Monday when the sole 570-yard event was claimed by Bogger Megan (Good News-Bogger Bonnie) as her ease to A4 grade proved ideal in a cosy tenth career win.



Lightly raced in an interrupted campaign since last summer, the August 2019 whelp was headed in the early stages despite a level break from trap 2 but pacing up well behind pacesetter Cabra Diamond, advanced to a one length second when tackling the turns. Rushing up on the leader’s outside to strike the front on the approach to halfway, the Peacock stalwart settled the race on the run to the home stretch and holding three and a half lengths over the strong running Stage Bobtheboss, Bogger Megan posted 31.96 (-30) in a comfortable score.



Shed her maiden tag

Having drawn the eye while finishing well in both of her previous outings, John Kirwan’s Excess Hope (Droopys Noah-Roseville Liz) shed her maiden tag over 525 yards in A5 grade on Monday as the September 2020 whelp found smart progress in her third career start.



Breaking on level terms from trap 3, she reached the bend in a three-way battle for supremacy but repelling Knockroe Lee and Dromulton Jet while holding strong against bumping, Excess Hope powered clear into the backstraight and ran out a comfortable seven length winner over that latter rival when posting 29.60 (-30).



That time was matched on the night when the Only Fools Syndicate’s Bob Olinger (Pat C Sabbath- Priceless Dancer) secured the fourth win of his career when confirming the promise of his latest comeback effort in a hugely laudable performance. Two lengths adrift of the lead throughout the first half of the contest, the June 2019 whelp reeled in pacesetter Kilvil Robert off the final turn before repelling Four For Johnny by two lengths, posting 29.60 (-30) in a highly competitive affair.



First Career Win

A second A6 525 on the night delivered a first career win for Pat Ryan’s Cooleagh Sonic (Sonic- Charming Lil) when ably taking his chance as a reserve runner in an eleventh career outing. Breaking on level terms from trap 4, the February 2019 whelp swept the opening turn for a commanding backstraight lead and shed his maiden tag with five lengths to spare over Cabra Cloud in 29.66 (-30).



A sole sprint contest on Monday was also claimed by a reserve runner as May 2020 pup Laughil Sarah (Droopys Jet-Laughil Irene) was another to shed the maiden tag in a seventh career start.



Breaking just behind the pace from trap 2 in her S3 330 contest, the Jennings pup overhauled Barnacrow Wish approaching the corner before registering a four and a half length verdict in 18.15 (-30).



Debut experience

Commencing the action, the opening A8 525 saw Listen Kathy (Candlelight King-Lemon Steff) step up for her debut experience when staying stoutly for a cosy five and a half length verdict over Stephens Shadow in 29.81 (-30) as the John Commins July 2020 pup left a pleasing impression before the concluding A3 525 returned a familiar winner in the form of Stephanie Ryan’s Knockalton Conor (Silverhill Shay-Kitmins Denise) as the redoubtable John Byrne charge secured his fifth win of the season in a typically gutsy shorthead defeat of Group Ranger, posting 29.85 (-30).



Top Dog

A stunning debut performance from the Darren Byrnes owned and trained Tell On Cuddles (Ballymac Eske-Hovex Grace) marks the May 2020 pup as a huge prospect having posted a rare 28.86 (-30) following a tardy start in a first career outing on the Premier circuit.



Best Bitch

In an extended run of fine form, Kylenoe Steph (Ballymac Best-Toms Linda) completed a high-class Thurles hattrick on Monday, displaying an array of admirable attributes while posting 29.23 (-30) in her A1 525 victory.



One To Watch

Liam Peacock’s Bogger Cabela (Skywalker Farloe-Bottle Of Banter) can be considered unlucky to have found such a talented rival on debut and having displayed hugely pleasing pace throughout her debut second in the ON2 525, will be a feared opponent in graded company next time following that three length defeat in 28.86 (-30).