Tipperary Rugby: Clanwilliam retain Garryowen Cup in exciting win over Waterpark

GARRYOWEN CUP FINAL

CLANWILLIAM 20-14 WATERPARK

Clanwilliam retained the Garryowen Cup last Saturday in Cashel with a hard-fought win against Waterpark.

Clanwilliam had the ideal start to this game when scoring a try after five minutes. This came after a number of phases of play, with Shaun Whelan finishing a backline move and Niall Leahy kicking the difficult conversion.

Clanwilliam continued to put pressure on Waterpark but the Waterpark defence held firm. Waterpark, playing with the wind, settled into the game and created a number of chances when moving the ball through their back line.

After 20 minutes Waterpark were rewarded for their work when Gary Walsh slipped through a few tackles to score near the posts. Ten minutes later Waterpark stretched their lead when Jamie Kiersey made a break in midfield to score and leave them 14-7 ahead.

Clanwilliam worked hard and managed to stop the Waterpark momentum to get back into the game. Clanwilliam’s efforts were rewarded close to half-time when Niall Leahy kicked a penalty to leave four points between the teams at the interval.



Clanwilliam upped their game from the start of the second half. The forwards were providing quality ball and good use of the wind kept Waterpark on the back foot. The Clanwilliam set-piece was in control and solid tackles limited the Waterpark opportunities. Twenty minutes into the second half Clanwilliam got the all- important try following a quick tap penalty close to the line. After a number of attempts at the Waterpark line, Shaun Whlean was the player to get over for the try under the posts. Ten minutes later, Clanwilliam extended their lead to six points when Niall Leahy kicked a long- range penalty. Waterpark came back at Clanwilliam looking for a winning score. Most of the final ten minutes were spent close to the Clanwilliam line but superb defence, with a number of turnovers, ensured Clanwilliam held out for a deserved win.

Captain Sean Walsh, who led by example throughout the game, accepted the trophy in front of the enthusiastic Clanwilliam supporters to finish off a very successful season for the club.