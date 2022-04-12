Search

12 Apr 2022

Carrick Davins GAA Club weekly news

Carrick Davins GAA Club news

Aileen Hahesy

12 Apr 2022 7:00 PM

Carrick Davins GAA club has been a hive of activity over the last number of months with the return of its Juvenile teams to training and matches.

The U15 footballers, U13 footballers and U11 hurlers have all got a taste of action on the field. The U9s and U7s will participate in GoGames blitzes over the coming months and into the summer.

The club’s Juvenile Academy has gone from strength to strength with lots of new children registered since the beginning of the year. “We recognize as a club that the Juvenile structure is the bedrock of any club and our goal for this year is to grow and develop this,” said a Davins Club spokesperson.

“We now have teams from U5 to U15s and are determined as a club to continue this development.

“We have also added some new faces to our coaching structures and Juvenile committee.”

The club thanked all its volunteers and also parents of its juvenile members for their commitment and putting their trust in the Davins Club to give their children the opportunity to progress and evolve as gaelic games players.

