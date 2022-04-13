Search

13 Apr 2022

Tipperary minor football team to face Limerick is announced

Joe Higgins (Clonmel Commercials) seen here in action in the county final v Durlas Og in Dundrum will line out at centre-field for the Tipperary minors against Limerick in FBD Semple Stadium.

Jeddy Walsh

13 Apr 2022 9:37 AM

jeddy.walsh@nationalist.ie

The Tipperary Minor Football team has been announced ahead of tomorrow night's (Thursday) Phase 1 Round 1 game v Limerick in FBD Semple Stadium. Throw-in at 7 pm.

The referee will be Eoin Morrissey (Waterford).

The following Wednesday night Tipperary are away in their Phase 1 Round 2 game against Waterford in Lemybrien.

On Wednesday, April 28, Tipperary will travel to Miltown Malbay for their Phase 1 Round 3 game against Clare.

The winner of the Phase 1 round-robin will go forward to a semi-final on Thursday, May 19 at home against the loser of the Cork v Kerry semi-final.

The Munster final is pencilled in for Wednesday, June 1.

Tipperary team to play Limerick:

1 ROBBIE McGRATH Galtee Rovers
2 ALEX McSHERRY Clonmel Commercials
3 CIARAN BYRNE Golden Kilfeacle
4 JAMIE BERGIN JK Brackens
5 EOIN O’CONNELL Loughmore Castleiney
6 CHARLIE KING Ballina
7 THOMAS CHARLES Clonmel Commercials 
8 JOE HIGGINS Clonmel Commercials
9 PADDY O’KEEFFE Moyle Rovers
10 TOMMY O’CONNOR Kilsheelan Kilcash 
11 EANNA ORMOND Golden Kilfeacle
12 BEN CAREY Ballylooby Castlegrace
13 CONAL GROGAN Galtee Rovers
14 DAITHI HOGAN St Patrick's, Drangan
15 DYLAN FOGARTY Boherlahan Dualla

Subs:
16 OISIN O’DONOGHUE Kilsheelan Kilcash
17 CHARLIE ENGLISH Ballyporeen
18 FIONN FITZGERALD Killenaule
19 CHARLIE GRACE Ballina
20 DARRAGH LANDERS Clonmel Commercials 
21 DANNY MOORE Moyne Templetuohy
22 FINN NOLAN Killenaule
23 DARRAGH O’CONNOR Clonmel Commercials
24 OISIN SHELLY Killenaule

Tough day for Tipp U20 footballers who crash out against Clare

