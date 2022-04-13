More honours for top Tipperary greyhound Susie Sapphire and Owen McKenna

New Inn based trainer Owen McKenna pictured with champion greyhound Susie Sapphire
CONGRATULATIONS TO OWEN AND SUSIE
Recently the national greyhound awards were held, and the Owen McKenna trained Susie Sapphire didn’t come home empty handed after her success in winning last year’s Puppy Oaks, Oaks, and Derby.
She picked up three awards on the night the “Future star” award, “Bitch of the Year” award followed by the “Supreme Greyhound” award, a marvellous achievement and well deserved.
Susie Sapphire has already gotten her 2022 campaign off to a flying start when three weeks ago she was triumphant in winning the Bresbet Easter Cup held at Shelbourne Park in Dublin.
