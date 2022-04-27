Tipperary Soccer: Four semi-finalists known for Division Two Shield

Tom McCutcheon (Peake Villa) arrives to try and get a block on James O’Sullivan in the Youths League game played at the Tower Field in Thurles last Saturday. Pic: Michael Boland
Second Division Shield Quarter-Finals
Galbally United 1 – 2 Cashel Town
Cashel Town travelled to Galbally on Sunday morning and upset the odds to earn themselves a place in the Second Division Shield semi finals with a 2-1 win over the home side.
There wasn’t much between the sides in the opening exchanges, but the visitors eventually opened the scoring in the 28th minute when Kyle Ryan cheekily lifted the ball over the goalkeeper after a pass was threaded through to him.
This looked like giving the visitors the lead at the break. But right on the stroke of half- time Jordan Dineen was fouled in the area, and he stood up to despatch the resultant spot kick to the net and level the game. It settled into a dour midfield battle after that, with chances at the premium, and both sides were probably contemplating extra-time when Ryan popped up to get his and Cashel’s second nine minutes from the end to give them the victory.
Clonmel Celtic 3 – 0 Mullinahone
Clonmel Celtic’s seconds continued their recent good form with a fine three-goal victory against Mullinahone on Sunday afternoon. With both these sides also battling it out for the second promotion spot in the division, there was an element of shadow boxing about the early exchanges. But once they got their teeth into the game the home side hit two quickfire goals through Shane Mullan and Damon Gregory to put themselves in control of the tie.
They added a third midway through the half when Dean McLoughlin pounced on some loose defending to give themselves a very strong lead at the break.
But the visitors had a real go in the second half and came close to working their way back into the game with a fine free that struck the crossbar ten minutes in. After that, the second half was all about game management by the home side and they did that well and were good value for their win.
St Nicholas 6 – 0 Kilsheelan United
Having beaten the same opposition to stay up in Division Two a number of weeks ago, St Nicholas once again welcomed Kilsheelan United to Danny O’Dwyer Park to inflict more pain on them, as they coasted into the semi-finals of this year’s Shield competition.
The opening 20 minutes were tight, with both sides having a number of half- chances. However, once the home side got themselves in front in the 23rd minute courtesy of an Aaron Ryan goal, there was only going to be one winner in this game. Eoin O’Riordan has been finding the net on a regular basis throughout the season, so it was no surprise when he added a second just before the half-hour mark.
And Ryan rounded off the first half scoring when he got his second ten minutes before the break to send his side in three goals to the good.
Whatever hope Kilsheelan may have harboured of getting back into the tie in the second half was snuffed out within five minutes of the restart when Jason Sutton added a fourth goal for the Saints.
And a brace of goals in the final quarter of an hour scored by Michael Maguire really put a gloss on the scoreline to give his side confidence in the semi finals.
